Rudy Giuliani's Ex-Wife Paints Disappointing Picture Of Him Today

"The Masked Singer" is usually dependable for being light and fun television, but that all changed earlier this year when the Jack in the Box was revealed as Rudy Giuliani. The lawyer and former mayor of New York City represented Donald Trump throughout his presidential term and beyond, repeating his false narrative of voter fraud — not exactly what people want to think about while watching mindless TV. On a show largely devoid of drama, Giuliani's participation became its first true controversy: Judge Ken Jeong walked off set after the lawyer's unmasking, with co-star Robin Thicke following him.

Nevertheless, the original creator of "The Masked Singer" franchise defended Giuliani's inclusion. Wonwoo Park, who first launched the series in South Korea, told Deadline, "It would be taboo [in Korea] to have someone controversial or political on the show. But it can't always be pleasant when the mask comes off and the more "Masked Singer" seasons [globally] we do, the more we realize you can't always have contestants that everybody loves."

While reality TV certainly thrives on the love-to-hate archetype, the "love-to" part may have been missing. Not long after his exit from the show, Giuliani was tapped on the back by an employee in a Staten Island grocery store, reportedly due to his political ties and views. Now, Giuliani's ex-wife is adding to the chorus speaking out against his actions since joining Trump's inner circle.