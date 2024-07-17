Body Language Expert Tells Us Trump's 2024 RNC Appearance Shows Softer Side Than 2020

Donald Trump presented a seemingly milder energy at the 2024 Republican National Convention, which started on July 15 and will conclude on July 18, 2024. The multi-day event commenced not long after the Trump rally shooting in Pennsylvania, which left him injured and two people dead, including the shooter. While Trump's 2020 RNC speech during the COVID-19 pandemic was chock full of abrasive rhetoric, his 2024 appearance has taken on a much different vibe. For example, some noted the former president's emotional display as he made his entrance during Day 1 of the convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

I have never seen Trump look this emotional and moved before Hard to watch without tearing up after everything America has your back, Donald Trump! ❤️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/KMw008ZuM8 — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) July 16, 2024

"When Donald Trump entered the convention hall, there was a new look of humility in his eyes I have never seen before. This is a man who knows he would not be alive but by the grace of God," tweeted one user on X, formerly known as Twitter, alongside a video of the recently-injured politician, who was wearing a bandage over his busted ear. Later in the broadcast, Trump smiled before joining the crowd chanting "USA," warranting the following tweet from one user: "I have never seen Trump look this emotional and moved before. Hard to watch without tearing up after everything. America has your back, Donald Trump!"

Nicki Swift reached out to Fraud-Busting Body Language Expert Traci Brown, CSP, who confirmed that Trump was leaning into his softer side at the convention.