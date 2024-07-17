Body Language Expert Tells Us Trump's 2024 RNC Appearance Shows Softer Side Than 2020
Donald Trump presented a seemingly milder energy at the 2024 Republican National Convention, which started on July 15 and will conclude on July 18, 2024. The multi-day event commenced not long after the Trump rally shooting in Pennsylvania, which left him injured and two people dead, including the shooter. While Trump's 2020 RNC speech during the COVID-19 pandemic was chock full of abrasive rhetoric, his 2024 appearance has taken on a much different vibe. For example, some noted the former president's emotional display as he made his entrance during Day 1 of the convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Nicki Swift reached out to Fraud-Busting Body Language Expert Traci Brown, CSP, who confirmed that Trump was leaning into his softer side at the convention.
Donald Trump showed off a softer side, says body language expert
Donald Trump isn't scheduled to take the mic until the final day of the Republican National Convention, but his demeanor has already sparked conversation about the long-lasting impact of the shooting. Body Language Expert Traci Brown also believes that Trump is showing a different side to his temperament. "We're seeing a softer look from him," said Brown. "Body language can't reveal vulnerability but we do see him showing much less anger than normal as evidenced by reduced scowl lines on his glabella area," she added, explaining that it's the area "between the eyebrows above the bridge of the nose."
Brown also noted Trumps demeanor in the tunnel before he arrived on stage, indicating an "unusual" reaction. "And while he was in the tunnel for a moment we saw a bit of sadness as evidenced by his eyebrows turning up at the glabella and quickly followed after that something very unusual, a look of peace," added Brown. "We don't see any of these from him often. So it's reasonable to assume the shooting has affected him."
Donald Trump revamped his RNC speech
There's no way to know exactly what Donald Trump will say once he actually gives his speech at the RNC, but he's given it a lot of thought. During a July 14 interview with the New York Post, Trump revealed that he's going to present a very different second draft of his original speech. "I had all prepared an extremely tough speech, really good, all about the corrupt, horrible administration. But I threw it away," shared Trump. "I want to try to unite our country. But I don't know if that's possible. People are very divided." Trump also outlined some of his perceived division. "Some people want open borders, some don't. Some want men to be able to play on women's sport teams, and others don't."
That said, Trump has, so far, stayed true to form over on his Truth Social account. The controversial politician posted a meme dunking on Joe Biden's physical fitness on July 17. The caption-less post featured a split photo of Trump after his shooting and a screenshot of Biden struggling to ascend the stairs of an airplane in 2021. "TRUMP VS BULLET ... BIDEN VS. STAIRS," read the post's overlaid text. The day before, Trump blamed his political rivals for his long list of legal hiccups. "The Democrats are attempting to interfere in the Presidential Election, and destroy our Justice System, by attacking their Political Opponent, ME, and our Honorable Supreme Court," posted Trump. "We have to fight for our Fair and Independent Courts, and protect our Country. MAGA2024!"