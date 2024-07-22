Brad Pitt's Girlfriend Ines De Ramon Has Had Quite The Transformation

There have been multiple signs that Brad Pitt was getting serious with his girlfriend Ines de Ramon. "This is Brad's first proper relationship since the divorce," a source told People in November 2023, referencing his split from Angelina Jolie. "He introduces [de Ramon] as his girlfriend," they added. The "Babylon" star was not the only one of the pair who had been recently divorced. Before her relationship with Pitt, de Ramon was married to "The Vampire Diaries" star Paul Wesley, but had shown some major stylistic changes since her break up.

During their time together, de Ramon and Wesley kept a low profile. Early in their relationship, the couple were spotted on a date out in New York City. She dressed very casual with a long-sleeve gray shirt, tight-fitting black jeans, and black boots. The Anita Ko Jewelry owner did not accessorize much at the time, and also wore her outfit with a natural look. By February 2019, de Ramon and Wesley had been secretly married and were spotted out in New York again, but this time the couple both wore wedding bands.

Later that year, the couple made a rare red carpet appearance together at "The Game Changers" premiere in September 2019. De Ramon wore minimal makeup, and rocked a black mini dress with a floral design. She took a no-frills approach to her hair which was straight and parted to the side as she posed for snaps alongside Wesley. As mentioned, their romance would not last.