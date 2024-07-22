Brad Pitt's Girlfriend Ines De Ramon Has Had Quite The Transformation
There have been multiple signs that Brad Pitt was getting serious with his girlfriend Ines de Ramon. "This is Brad's first proper relationship since the divorce," a source told People in November 2023, referencing his split from Angelina Jolie. "He introduces [de Ramon] as his girlfriend," they added. The "Babylon" star was not the only one of the pair who had been recently divorced. Before her relationship with Pitt, de Ramon was married to "The Vampire Diaries" star Paul Wesley, but had shown some major stylistic changes since her break up.
During their time together, de Ramon and Wesley kept a low profile. Early in their relationship, the couple were spotted on a date out in New York City. She dressed very casual with a long-sleeve gray shirt, tight-fitting black jeans, and black boots. The Anita Ko Jewelry owner did not accessorize much at the time, and also wore her outfit with a natural look. By February 2019, de Ramon and Wesley had been secretly married and were spotted out in New York again, but this time the couple both wore wedding bands.
Later that year, the couple made a rare red carpet appearance together at "The Game Changers" premiere in September 2019. De Ramon wore minimal makeup, and rocked a black mini dress with a floral design. She took a no-frills approach to her hair which was straight and parted to the side as she posed for snaps alongside Wesley. As mentioned, their romance would not last.
Ines de Ramon's timeline between relationships
Ines de Ramon and Paul Wesley made another red carpet appearance together in September 2019 at the Mercy For Animals Gala. At the event, de Ramon wore a multi-colored dress and kept her hair parted to the side as it draped down her shoulder. This was a more vibrant color scheme than the jeweler was known to wear at the time, but she still took a casual approach to her hair and makeup. That was one of their last times de Ramon and Wesley were out in public as a couple.
In September 2022, de Ramon and the "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" actor announced they were separated, and had been for five months. "The decision to separate is mutual and occurred five months ago. They request privacy at this time," a source told People at the time. It took some time for the pair to finalize the divorce as they did not sign the papers until February. They appeared to part on amicable terms with de Ramon only requesting that her maiden name be reinstated, per Entertainment Tonight.
The protracted divorce meant that technically, de Ramon was still married when she started dating Brad Pitt. She was first spotted with the "Bullet Train" star in November 2022 when they attended a Bono concert together in Los Angeles. De Ramon kept her look fairly casual with black leather pants and a bulky flannel jacket. Over her time with Pitt, de Ramon's style would change.
Ines de Ramon stuns at the British Grand Prix
A month after Ines de Ramon was first photographed with Brad Pitt, she was spotted with the A-lister again on his birthday in December 2022. At the time, the status of their relationship was unclear. The pair did a good job of staying off the radar, but after a year together it was clear they were a serious item. By February, it was reported that the two had taken the next step in their relationship and were living together. "She still has her own place, but they spend most of their time at his and Ines has most of her belongings there," a source told ET. As their relationship evolved, so did de Ramon's sartorial choices.
Pitt and de Ramon appeared to be more comfortable with being out in public together. The duo showed rare signs of PDA when they were photographed holding hands while attending the British Grand Prix in June 2024. Her outfit for that outing was vastly different from the looks she chose for red carpet appearances with her ex-husband. At the F1 race, de Ramon rocked a pastel blue dress with long sleeves that was draped over her figure. In addition to wearing three-quarter length black boots, the jewelry expert accessorized with a pendant necklace, a brown handbag, and large sunglasses. Instead of keeping her hair straight, as she had done in the past, de Ramon had relaxed curls. She appeared to have put much more effort into her ensemble than we had previously seen.