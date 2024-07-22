The Shady Side Of Bunnie Xo, Jelly Roll's Wife

As a former worker in the sex industry, Bunnie Xo knew that her relationship with Jelly Roll would get a lot of side-eye. She shared on her podcast "Dumb Blonde" (via Whiskey Riff), "I told him, I was like you know, 'You're going to be scrutinized for what I do for a living.' And he was like, 'You know what baby? I don't give a f***.' He's like, 'I love you, we're going to ride this s*** out together.'" While Bunnie Xo is used to getting shade, she's not afraid of throwing some herself. In a TikTok video of her and the country singer arriving at the 2024 CMT Music Awards, she wrote, "How we walk thru life together knowing we make ppl smile & others sooo mad."

Bunnie Xo has dealt with a lot of internet clapbacks, but she definitely knows how to hold her own, which has resulted in a lot of drama on social media. Fans have also called out the podcast host on some dubious choices, such as being open about her hall pass while married to Jelly Roll. From fighting with online haters to oversharing about her sex life, here are all the times Bunnie Xo has been shady as can be.