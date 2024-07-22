The Shady Side Of Bunnie Xo, Jelly Roll's Wife
As a former worker in the sex industry, Bunnie Xo knew that her relationship with Jelly Roll would get a lot of side-eye. She shared on her podcast "Dumb Blonde" (via Whiskey Riff), "I told him, I was like you know, 'You're going to be scrutinized for what I do for a living.' And he was like, 'You know what baby? I don't give a f***.' He's like, 'I love you, we're going to ride this s*** out together.'" While Bunnie Xo is used to getting shade, she's not afraid of throwing some herself. In a TikTok video of her and the country singer arriving at the 2024 CMT Music Awards, she wrote, "How we walk thru life together knowing we make ppl smile & others sooo mad."
Bunnie Xo has dealt with a lot of internet clapbacks, but she definitely knows how to hold her own, which has resulted in a lot of drama on social media. Fans have also called out the podcast host on some dubious choices, such as being open about her hall pass while married to Jelly Roll. From fighting with online haters to oversharing about her sex life, here are all the times Bunnie Xo has been shady as can be.
Bunnie Xo shaded Jelly Roll's bedroom skills
A strange thing about Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll's marriage is that they're both allowed to sleep with other people — sometimes even together. "We've had a foursome," Bunnie Xo revealed on "Dumb Blonde." She continued, "We had a foursome and then like a couple threesomes I believe." Jelly Roll chimed in that his wife used to have a list of women to hit up whenever they were visiting a city. "It was like a game for her. She would just see how many she could corral," the "Bottle and Mary Jane" singer added.
When it's just the two of them, however, the married couple's bedroom antics are not as adventurous. "My husband is so vanilla. He doesn't like any of that s***. He is like, 'Just ride me and get off,'" Bunnie Xo shared on another episode of her podcast (via Billboard). "The last thing we ever think about is sex — I mean, I think about it all the time and I'm sure he does too — but we are just so busy and so tired. We love crawling into bed and just watching a TV show together. That's like foreplay to us," she revealed. Sounds like her and Jelly Roll's love life isn't as spicy these days.
Bunnie Xo reportedly reached out to serial killer Wade Wilson
Jelly Roll's wife Bunnie Xo has had all kinds of people on her podcast "Dumb Blonde," but wanting serial killer Wade Wilson on it was just too much for fans. As shared on muzicclout, Bunnie Xo stated in a now-deleted TikTok video that she contacted the Florida murderer in prison in hopes of getting an interview with him. Fans expressed their disappointment in Bunnie Xo for even contemplating giving such a viscous man a platform when she had been a victim of domestic violence.
According to a Reddit user, Bunnie Xo released and then deleted a video explaining herself. "she doubled down in a response video too how she wants to know what he has to say what his mind was going through like i'm sorry are you a psych dr phil? she uses her platform that you have to pay to access to have the worst ppl on. janelle from teen mom, jeffree star," they wrote. It's fair to say that Bunnie Xo lost a lot of fans over this shady moment.
Bunnie Xo claimed Chris Cerulli as her hall pass
Having a celebrity hall pass is normal for most as they're likely not going to meet them but Bunnie Xo did — and told the whole world about it. In a TikTok shared on April 27, she showed a clip of her meeting Chris "Motionless" Cerulli backstage and wrote, "When you finally get to meet your hall pass." What's more, the caption read, "You could say we're in love now." A fan commented, "oh my god bunnie you are a married woman. Gasp." Jelly Roll, on his part, had a hilarious reaction. "Bout Time," he wrote. Bunnie Xo responded, "Wait 'til they figure out you made this happen or should we let them sweat it out a little more?"
Bunnie Xo later took to Facebook to defend her crush on the Motionless in White singer. "So many ppl offended & upset about my 'hall pass' video. When my husband [and] I are just giggling over it. Sorry y'all aren't comfortable in your own skin [and] too insecure to let your s/o joke around. I'd hate to live in a cage like that. Y'all forget my husband is my best friend & love of my life," she stated. The former OnlyFans creator continued to rant, "Half the things I say [and] do are a JOKE. Satire. If you don't kno [sic] the definition look it up [and] while you're at it, look up the word personality. Maybe it will help some of y'all find one."
Bunnie Xo tried to hit a content creator with a copyright strike
Bunnie Xo has slammed claims that she digitally enhances her pictures by clapping back at the accusers, but she reportedly lawyered up when she got called out by content creator John Dorsey, AKA goob_u2. As explained by Ammy Robinson on YouTube, Dorsey frequently exposes fitness gurus for editing their pictures and he put Bunnie Xo on notice in one of his videos. They apparently had an online exchange, and she had her lawyer slap Dorsey with a copyright infringement suit.
An internet sleuth screenshotted and shared the convo between Bunnie Xo and Dorsey on Reddit, with the former writing, "Are you kidding me dude?" She continued in another comment, "My lawyer will be taking it down — just a fair warning — you're not gonna bully me my guy. You picked the wrong one." A Reddit user commented, "This is highly amusing since Bunnie has previously said that she fired [her lawyer]." Another joked, "I had no idea who she was before this but apparently she just loves to threaten to sue — she sounds fun!"
Bunnie Xo went off on fans for bullying Jelly Roll
Bunnie Xo has a clear message for fans — don't ever mess with her hubbie Jelly Roll. A clip of a "Dumb Blonde" podcast episode shared on TikTok showed her slamming those who made fun of the country star's weight, causing him to take a break from social media. "There are a lot of people who are not as strong as me that are on the internet, and they don't deserve to f****** be bullied. I'm sorry, I'm gonna stand up for all the f****** underdogs. You're never going to bully me, you're never going to lie about me or my family, and I will fight 'til the end," Bunnie Xo ranted.
In an interview with Variety, Jelly Roll explained, "I don't have a problem with social media. And it wasn't just bullying that did it. It was not only the toxicity of social media but the addiction of it." He added, "I can honestly say that I've been off social media for a few months now and I've never felt better or healthier mentally — never felt more clearheaded." With Bunnie Xo shading the internet trolls on his behalf, Jelly Roll can rest easy.