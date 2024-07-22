What Was LeBron James' High School GPA? Here's What We Know

LeBron James was famously drafted into the NBA straight out of high school, but if he hadn't been "The Chosen One" on the courts, would his academic results have been enough for him to get into a college of his choosing? While it seems he graduated with a 2.8 GPA, it's safe to say there was a ton of fluctuation.

We'll start with a report from back in 2002, when James was still in high school. At the time, Sports Illustrated reported that the basketballer had a GPA of 2.8. Not the best grade, but not the worst, either, and odds are he'd have gotten into a few colleges. By the end of the year, ESPN was singing a very different tune. The outlet reported that James had a very impressive 3.2 GPA. The following January, James himself told the audience at the Greater Cleveland Sports Awards of his academic accomplishments. "I'm on the honor roll with a 3.5 grade-point average," he humble-bragged (via ESPN).

All that said, in April 2024, ClutchPoints revealed in a TikTok video that he ultimately graduated with a 2.8 GPA. Apparently, once James knew he would be drafted, he stopped paying as much attention to his academics — and tbh, we're not shocked by that. However, the attention he received at that time probably played a role in his focus, too.