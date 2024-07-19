Hulk Hogan's Muscle Shirt Stunt For Trump Was The Gag We All Saw Coming

There were some baffling moments at the 2024 RNC, but none as surreal as when Hulk Hogan stole the show by tearing his shirt off as a sign of his endorsement for Donald Trump as president. Earlier in the week, the WWE wrestler denounced the failed assassination attempt of the former president with an Instagram post. Days later, on July 18, Hogan brought Hulkamania to the Republican National Conference by speaking on how the shooting at the Trump rally had left him enraged. "When they took a shot at my hero. And they tried to kill the next president of the United States. Enough was enough," Hogan said during his speech. "And I said, 'Let Trumpamania run wild, brother,'" he added while taking off his blazer and tearing off his t-shirt to reveal a Trump-Pence shirt underneath.

The WWE theatrics left people both buzzing, and befuddled. "It really feels like we are living in a giant movie right now," one X, formerly Twitter, user wrote. Several pro-Trumpers thought it was a patriotic gesture. "God this gets my American blood PUMPING," an X user commented. "I am sorry, but [Hulk Hogan] is one of the most American things there is," another added. "Why does watching Hulk Hogan hulk out never get old?" a person wrote.

Trump showed his softer side at the RNC, and was so moved by the speech that he rose to his feet and blew an air-kiss to show his appreciation. The following day, Hogan revealed that he went off-script for the electric performance.