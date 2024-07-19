Hulk Hogan's Muscle Shirt Stunt For Trump Was The Gag We All Saw Coming
There were some baffling moments at the 2024 RNC, but none as surreal as when Hulk Hogan stole the show by tearing his shirt off as a sign of his endorsement for Donald Trump as president. Earlier in the week, the WWE wrestler denounced the failed assassination attempt of the former president with an Instagram post. Days later, on July 18, Hogan brought Hulkamania to the Republican National Conference by speaking on how the shooting at the Trump rally had left him enraged. "When they took a shot at my hero. And they tried to kill the next president of the United States. Enough was enough," Hogan said during his speech. "And I said, 'Let Trumpamania run wild, brother,'" he added while taking off his blazer and tearing off his t-shirt to reveal a Trump-Pence shirt underneath.
The WWE theatrics left people both buzzing, and befuddled. "It really feels like we are living in a giant movie right now," one X, formerly Twitter, user wrote. Several pro-Trumpers thought it was a patriotic gesture. "God this gets my American blood PUMPING," an X user commented. "I am sorry, but [Hulk Hogan] is one of the most American things there is," another added. "Why does watching Hulk Hogan hulk out never get old?" a person wrote.
Trump showed his softer side at the RNC, and was so moved by the speech that he rose to his feet and blew an air-kiss to show his appreciation. The following day, Hogan revealed that he went off-script for the electric performance.
Hulk Hogan has known Donald Trump for years
Hulk Hogan spoke about his riveting appearance at the RNC and said that he decided to ignore the teleprompter during his speech. "I felt a rumble, and so I started pushing the gas down and more. I pushed the gas pedal down, the more they responded," he said while appearing on "Fox & Friends" on July 19. Going into the RNC, Hogan had an agenda which involved educating those who were staunchly against Donald Trump. "I thought, 'I'm Dr. Hogan, I can fix Trump Derangement Syndrome,'" the wrestler added. Hogan has known Trump for over 35 years, and he mentioned how the former president acted in the past. "He was such a kind person. He was just so nice all the time," he said on the Fox News show. "It was really cool to see that this guy hasn't changed a bit."
Prior to becoming POTUS, Trump had a long history with the WWE. In fact, Trump was enshrined in the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013. His history with the wrestling organization dates back to the late '80s when Trump Plaza reportedly sponsored Wrestlemania IV and V at the Atlantic City Convention Hall. (Although, it should be noted that neither event took place in a building that Trump owned.) "I just wanted a piece of it," he said on "The True Story of WrestleMania" (via Bleacher Report). "Everybody in the country wanted this event, and we were able to get it." Trump also famously climbed into the ring himself in 2007.
Years later, Hogan threw his hat into the political ring alongside Trump.
Hulk Hogan wanted to be vice president
When Donald Trump started his presidential campaign in 2015, Hulk Hogan made it clear that he was interested in being the real estate tycoon's tag team partner. "I don't want to be in the ring with any candidates, I want to be Trump's running mate," Hogan said while being interviewed by TMZ in August 2015. "Did you hear that? ... Vice President Hogan?" he added.
Hogan's political aspirations did not diminish over the years. Leading up to the 2024 RNC, Hogan had not declared whether he would endorse Trump or Joe Biden, but he did express interest in being on the campaign trail with either candidate. "If I was the VP, and then all of a sudden I roll right into that top spot, four years later ... you get 12 good years out of me," he told NewsNation in June. Weeks before his riotous RNC speech, Hogan said he wanted to see the candidates be themselves while publicly speaking. "I just would like to see more organic and more candor and let these guys go at it a little bit," he added.
That same month, Hogan discussed how he would govern if elected to office. "So if you need a president or a vice president, I'll volunteer and take this country over, and I'll rule with an iron fist," Hogan said appearing on "Fox & Friends" in June. "I know right from wrong, brother!"