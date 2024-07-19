Caitlin Clark's Look On The WNBA All-Star Red Carpet Has Heads Turning

Caitlin Clark is one of three Indiana Fever players set to take on the 2024 All-Star WNBA game and festivities have already kicked off for the big event. Players from across the WNBA took to the red carpet for a pre-gathering event, and Clark stole the show. On the court, the basketball star goes makeup-free, with her hair pulled back in a ponytail, and a Fever uniform. But off the court, the Indiana Fever star has made some heads turn with her stunning looks, and the WNBA All-Star red carpet on July 18, 2024 was no different.

Clark stepped out on the red carpet with a long-sleeve nude mini dress. The basketball star paired the look with a white bag and heels along with some gold jewelry. In a video posted to the Indiana Fever account on X, formerly known as Twitter, Clark gave followers an even closer look at her outfit for the night. She said, "Hi guys. So, we got Armani dress, Versace shoes, Versace bag, Tiffany bracelets, Tiffany necklace, Cartier earrings. So, that's what we got." Clark was dripped in designer from head to toe and the outfit certainly matches her paycheck – no, literally.

hi, CC 🧡 Caitlin Clark breaks down her WNBA Orange Carpet fit tonight! pic.twitter.com/1YKsT73jXh — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) July 19, 2024

According to The New York Post, the gold chain Tiffany necklace that Clark sported was reportedly worth $78 thousand, which reportedly exceeds her first season salary for the Fever. However, the outfit was certainly worth the price tag as people were left in awe by Clark's red carpet look.