Caitlin Clark's Look On The WNBA All-Star Red Carpet Has Heads Turning
Caitlin Clark is one of three Indiana Fever players set to take on the 2024 All-Star WNBA game and festivities have already kicked off for the big event. Players from across the WNBA took to the red carpet for a pre-gathering event, and Clark stole the show. On the court, the basketball star goes makeup-free, with her hair pulled back in a ponytail, and a Fever uniform. But off the court, the Indiana Fever star has made some heads turn with her stunning looks, and the WNBA All-Star red carpet on July 18, 2024 was no different.
Clark stepped out on the red carpet with a long-sleeve nude mini dress. The basketball star paired the look with a white bag and heels along with some gold jewelry. In a video posted to the Indiana Fever account on X, formerly known as Twitter, Clark gave followers an even closer look at her outfit for the night. She said, "Hi guys. So, we got Armani dress, Versace shoes, Versace bag, Tiffany bracelets, Tiffany necklace, Cartier earrings. So, that's what we got." Clark was dripped in designer from head to toe and the outfit certainly matches her paycheck – no, literally.
According to The New York Post, the gold chain Tiffany necklace that Clark sported was reportedly worth $78 thousand, which reportedly exceeds her first season salary for the Fever. However, the outfit was certainly worth the price tag as people were left in awe by Clark's red carpet look.
People loved that Caitlin Clark stepped out of the box
Caitlin Clark is not a flashy person whatsoever, so when she steps out in a different look other than her Fever uniform, people love it! After her WNBA All-Star red carpet outfit hit the internet, people couldn't stop complimenting the basketball star. One person wrote on X, "Damn CC cleans up well!!" The praise for her Armani beige look kept coming in as it was rare to see Clark all dressed up. Another user shared, "Never seen her dressed up like this, you go girl. Looking fabulous!"
Even the WNBA couldn't get over Clark's red carpet look. The league tweeted a video of the Fever star with the caption, "Caitlin, Caitlin, Caitlin. The [Indiana Fever] rookie sensation hit the carpet serving looks and breaking necks!" And if you want any fashion advice from the basketball star, well, she gave the perfect tip. When it comes to creating different styles, she simply told fans, "Be comfortable." Anywhere Clark goes she certainly brings major attention, especially when she is wearing something other than her usual basketball ensemble.
Caitlin Clark likes to mix up her style
Caitlin Clark likes to leave people guessing when it comes to her sense of style. After a reporter asked about her transformation, Clark responded with the following about her approach to fashion: "Honestly like I try to switch it up kind of what I'm wearing and what I'm doing, whether it's a little more casual or a little more fancy." Even Clark admitted that she is more of a sweatpants and sandals kind of girl, but she has been having fun exploring new types of fashion.
The basketball player has had a little help with switching up her look. Her stylist, Adri Zgirdea, has shared the inspo behind Clark's 2024 WNBA draft outfit, when she was dripped in Prada. Zgirdea told Women's Wear Daily, "I wanted to take Caitlin's natural flair and bold playing style from the court to the orange carpet." She continued, "She already has a knack for captivating people through her confident and record breaking game play, so styling her is all about taking that bold energy and translating it into a look that reflects her personality, values and the moment." With a stylist and Clark's willingness to mix things up, she has rocked some head-turning looks, and we can't wait to see what Clark and her team come up with next!