Dolly Parton Spilled The Real Reasons We Never See Her Makeup-Free

Dolly Parton wouldn't be the same without her big, Southern hair, rhinestone outfits, and glamorous makeup. That's the stage persona who took the country world by storm more than half a century ago. And she isn't about to change any of it. Barring emergencies and death, she has no intention of leaving her home without a full face on. To ensure that doesn't have to happen, Parton goes to bed with makeup on. Problem solved.

Parton's fascination with glamour has nothing to do with hiding her age. She was always like that. Growing up poor in the Great Smoky Mountains of Tennessee, she used her creativity to look her most glamorous. One strategy was to mix and match clothes from different family members to achieve unique looks. But she also turned to the outdoors. "I used to squash up honeysuckle blossoms to make perfume," she wrote in her 2023 memoir, "Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones." The woods offered plenty of makeup ops, too.

"Pokeberries! Pokeberries were major because you could mash them up and make a stain that — boy! — takes forever to come off," she wrote. What for some was a poisonous wild plant, for Parton was lipstick, blush, and nail polish. The kitchen also offered endless options. Burned matches to fill in eyebrows and flour as face powder were a few examples. "Kids make do," she wrote. If Parton's difficult childhood didn't stand in her way of standing out, nothing will. At least nothing within her control.