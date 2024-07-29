Tragic Details About Hallmark Star Ryan Paevey

Ryan Paevey's exit from "General Hospital" in 2018 was a tragedy for fans of the long-running soap, who had grown to love his character, Nathan West. However, Paevey didn't receive a warm welcome from many viewers when he first joined the series. "There were people lining up around the block to tell me how much they couldn't wait for me to get fired!" he recalled to Soap Opera Digest.

While Paevey was eventually able to win hearts and change minds, getting killed off the show could have been the nail in the coffin for his acting career. With no roles booked, he was considering the serious possibility that he might have to revert to bartending and doing repair work. "I mean, that's what I grew up doing. I have way more experience being poor than I do having money," he said. But the Hallmark Channel offered him a lifeline. He'd previously been cast in "Unleashing Mr. Darcy," and Paevey quickly began accruing Hallmark credits once he had more free time to dedicate to working with the network. The "Darcy" movie became a franchise, and other films he went on to appear in include "Christmas at the Plaza," "A Fabled Holiday," and "A Little Daytime Drama," which is fittingly about a soap star.

Paevey described himself as fortunate to get two big career breaks, but he's discovered how unfortunate it is that life can't always be like the resolution of a Hallmark movie.