Tragic Details About President Joe Biden

After struggling during a debate with former President Donald Trump on June 27, 2024, calls came in for President Joe Biden to back away from his 2024 presidential campaign. On July 21, 2024, President Biden succumbed to the pressure and announced he would not seek re-election. With less than a month to go until the Democratic National Convention, the 46th President of the United States endorsed his Vice President, Kamala Harris, as the heir apparent for the top seat in U.S. politics.

Over the weeks following the June debate, there have been calls for Biden to drop out of the race from both sides of the aisle, as well as from heavy hitters in the world of entertainment, like George Clooney. Unfortunately, this incident is only the latest insult in a string of injuries that have befallen the president throughout his personal life and political career. From a speech impediment that showed itself during his childhood to suffering tragic personal loss, he has experienced more than his fair share of catastrophic events, and in the spotlight of the world stage, no less. Truly, even the best ancient Greek playwright couldn't conjure up a story as tragic as Biden's has turned out to be.