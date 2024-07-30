The One Cosmetic Procedure Nicole Kidman Admits To Getting

Nicole Kidman is one of many stars who's been accused of spending a fortune to change her looks, but she says she's only dabbled in cosmetic work. At least, that was her stance in 2011. During an enlightening interview with TV Movie, a German publication, Kidman owned up to testing out one of the less-invasive procedures. "I've tried a lot of things [to stop aging], but aside from sports and good nutrition, most things don't make a difference," Kidman shared, according to TV Guide. "I have also tried Botox." However, it was a temporary thing, as she wasn't happy with the results. "Now I don't use it anymore — I can move my forehead again!" That said, a lot can change in a decade, and many fans are convinced that the beloved actor has since added a few more anti-aging procedures to her arsenal.

Unfortunately, the speculation regarding Kidman's appearance has been unrelenting. "Is anyone else as disappointed with Nicole Kidman's need to stiffen her face?" wrote one user on Reddit. "She was one of the last beauties left ... Now she has weird puffed lips and stiff cheeks. Totally mortified here." Others have complained about Kidman's seemingly-altered appearance impeding their ability to appreciate her work. "Was anyone else distracted by Nicole Kidman's rubbery looking face?" asked a Reddit user about Kidman's appearance in "The Undoing." To get a professional's take, Nicki Swift consulted with Dr. Dan Yamini, Beverly Hills Board Certified Plastic Surgeon of Visthetic Surgery Institute and Medspa, who analyzed photos of Nicole Kidman spanning twenty years.