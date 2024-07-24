Sinéad O'Connor's Autopsy Report Left Everyone With So Many Questions

Sinéad O'Connor's death in July 2023 left the music world brokenhearted. People were desperate to know what happened, and sadly, O'Connor's autopsy report did little to answer questions. Fans focused on the tragic details of Sinéad's life, which were common knowledge. She'd been open about her struggles with mental health and diagnoses of bipolar disorder, complex PTSD, and borderline personality disorder.

Sinéad suffered a breakdown in 2015, cycled in and out of treatment facilities, and peppered social media with alarming posts. "I was mental," she told People in May 2021. "But I don't regret those 'embarrassing' videos. I'm quite proud, in a weird way, that I was that open. The nature of a singer is to be emotionally honest. I've always been pretty open. And I have no regrets."

Sadly, Sinéad suffered a mental health relapse after her son took his own life in January 2022. "My beautiful son, Nevi'im Nesta Ali Shane O'Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God," Sinéad shared in a now-deleted post on X, formerly Twitter (via the Independent). "May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace." Days later, she was hospitalized following a spate of heartbreaking social media posts in which she blamed herself for Nevi'im's death, expressed suicidal ideation, and vowed to join her son.

