Tragic Details About Sinead O'Connor

The following article includes references to child abuse, mental health struggles, and suicide.

In her formative years as a musician, the late Sinéad O'Connor hadn't set her sights on becoming a cultural phenomenon. The Irish singer-activist was simply using music as an outlet to deal with her own personal problems. In 1990, O'Connor's luck changed when she was thrust headfirst into the limelight with the hit song "Nothing Compares 2 U." The Prince remake, first recorded for his band The Family, earned O'Connor three Grammy nominations. On one hand, she had achieved a feat most musicians dream of so early in her career; but on the other, animosity developed between her and the "Purple Rain" hitmaker.

"We didn't get on very well," O'Connor later told "Good Morning Britain" of the only meeting she ever had with Prince. She'd paid a visit to the seven-time Grammy Award winner at his Los Angeles home and recalled of the resulting alleged altercation, "He tried to beat me up, and I was defending myself. ... It all was a very frightening experience actually." Decades later, Prince's camp declined to grant her rights to use the song in the 2022 Showtime documentary "Nothing Compares."

O'Connor's disagreement with Prince was only a small drop in the vast ocean of misfortunes she sadly encountered. Keep scrolling to find out other happenings that made Sinéad O'Connor's life a difficult, bumpy ride.