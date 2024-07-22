Travis Kelce's New Chiefs Training Camp Look Goes Viral For All The Wrong Reasons
After spending most of his break indulging in fun extracurricular activities such as performing with his girlfriend, Taylor Swift during her world tour, cosplaying as a professional car washer, and hosting Kelce Jam 2024 (his very own music festival), Travis Kelce has remembered that his main source of income is being a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs. On July 21, Kelce and his teammates convened back at their home base to kick off their training camp and fine-tune their skills ahead of what will likely be an exciting, and unforgettable, football season. And that's not just because Swift's probable presence at the games will probably kick off Round 2 of Taylor mania!
KILLA STACHE IS BACK 👨🏻 pic.twitter.com/PPxbUrJBFT
— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) July 21, 2024
Ever the showman, Kelce totally upstaged everyone with his new, but definitely not never-before-seen look. The Kansas City Chiefs star cropped up sporting a very thick, very dramatic mustache that definitely warranted a long double take. Even The Chiefs' account on X, formerly known as Twitter, highlighted Kelce's new persona. "KILLA STACHE IS BACK," the account captioned a photo of Kelce dressed in his Chiefs uniform while looking way too pleased about his larger-than-life mustache. As of this writing, the post has racked up over 44,000 likes and a ton of commentary from football fans.
A second video post, captioned, "The return of El Travador," has also gone viral with 12,000 likes. Unfortunately, Kelce's mustache is the talk of the town for all the wrong reasons.
Fans hate Travis Kelce's mustache
Travis Kelce may be experiencing the height of popularity within and outside of his football career, but fans still aren't here for his super distracting mustache. "Please remove the moustache. A 3-day beard definitely looks better," tweeted one fan."Bro lowkey looking old in this pic," tweeted another fan. Meanwhile, another wrote: "Lol he looks awful." Yet another compared Kelce to a very famous, fellow-mustached star. "No, this is Tom Selleck," they tweeted. "Ewwwwww nooooooo. BEARD COME BACK!" wrote another fan. "No no no but I love the hair, prefer the full low cut facial hair," tweeted yet another.
Unfortunately, Kelce's fans on Instagram were way harsher with their insults and critiques, which ranged from criticism about his looks to his physical fitness to even his relationship status with Taylor Swift. "Pulled up lookin like a 12 year highway patrol veteran," commented one fan. A second fan agreed that Kelce looked like he belonged in law enforcement. "He looks like a State Trooper," they wrote. "Taylor done took all this man's aura and swag away what happened to the fade," wrote another fan. Another user commented: "Man put on that relationship weight lol. Incoming worst season of his career."
Fortunately, Kelce did have a few admirers. One user wrote, "Taylor, I get it, I really do!" Another fan wrote, "I love the mustache with longer hair ... we get it Tay."
Why Travis Kelce wears his mustache at training camp
Vocal as they may be, fans must know by now that Travis Kelce marches to the beat of his own drum, and he probably always will. Plus, he's been commencing the football season with his giant mustache for several seasons now. During an older episode of Travis and his brother Jason Kelce's "New Heights" podcast, the star revealed when and why he chooses to sport his mustache. "I always bring it around training camp because that's when I don't have any paid appearances," shared Travis. "Or I'm not subject to doing anything where I have to team up with a company and look presentable." Ehh, sounds logical!
Plus, at this point in his life, Taylor Swfit's thoughts on his seasonal 'stache probably hold much more weight than the public's. And while we've never received an official confirmation that Swift actually prefers Travis with just a mustache, he seemed hopeful during the summer of 2023 before he and the singer officially kicked of their romance. "We're not gonna bring up Taylor Swift in this episode, but something tells me she's gonna like it," Travis said to Jason about his facial accessory during their podcast (via Sportskeeda). Still, it'd be nice to hear this in Swift's own words. Until then, the jury is still out!