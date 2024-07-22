Travis Kelce's New Chiefs Training Camp Look Goes Viral For All The Wrong Reasons

After spending most of his break indulging in fun extracurricular activities such as performing with his girlfriend, Taylor Swift during her world tour, cosplaying as a professional car washer, and hosting Kelce Jam 2024 (his very own music festival), Travis Kelce has remembered that his main source of income is being a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs. On July 21, Kelce and his teammates convened back at their home base to kick off their training camp and fine-tune their skills ahead of what will likely be an exciting, and unforgettable, football season. And that's not just because Swift's probable presence at the games will probably kick off Round 2 of Taylor mania!

KILLA STACHE IS BACK 👨🏻 pic.twitter.com/PPxbUrJBFT — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) July 21, 2024

Ever the showman, Kelce totally upstaged everyone with his new, but definitely not never-before-seen look. The Kansas City Chiefs star cropped up sporting a very thick, very dramatic mustache that definitely warranted a long double take. Even The Chiefs' account on X, formerly known as Twitter, highlighted Kelce's new persona. "KILLA STACHE IS BACK," the account captioned a photo of Kelce dressed in his Chiefs uniform while looking way too pleased about his larger-than-life mustache. As of this writing, the post has racked up over 44,000 likes and a ton of commentary from football fans.

A second video post, captioned, "The return of El Travador," has also gone viral with 12,000 likes. Unfortunately, Kelce's mustache is the talk of the town for all the wrong reasons.