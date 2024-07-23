Tragic Details About Pippa Middleton
This article contains mentions of suicide.
Pippa Middleton – it's a name you're surely familiar with. When Kate Middleton began dating Prince William, Pippa's life was thrown into the spotlight, including her relationship with Kate. Like many sisters, the two seemed attached at the hip. They were constantly snapped by paparazzi as they took on various outings together. But it was when Kate married William that Pippa truly stole the limelight. Her show-stopping bridesmaid look put Pippa on the map as people were left in awe by her beauty.
Pippa's wedding look sparked intense public interest in her every move, and she remained in the headlines for years before settling down to live a quieter life. In 2017, she wed businessman James Matthew in a private ceremony. A source told People at the time, "This is the wedding Pippa and James dreamed of. They said all along they wanted it to be a private family wedding at home in the beautiful countryside with their closest friends and family." Since tying the knot, the couple has quietly welcomed three children into the fold.
Seeing as she is not an official royal, Pippa has been able to escape the media frenzy surrounding the monarchy. However, just because she has lived a more low-key life, that doesn't mean it was easy. Like many members of the royal family, Pippa has also had to deal with some tragic situations.
Pippa Middleton was embarrassed by the wedding hoopla
We weren't lying when we said Pippa Middleton stole the show at Kate Middleton and Prince William's wedding. For weeks, all people could talk about was Pippa's stunning appearance. Particularly, Pippa's backside became a hot topic of conversation when it came to her bridesmaid apparel. Her fitted Alexander McQueen white dress had people buzzing on social media. One user tweeted, "Still enjoying the 'Pippa Middleton Show' sorry., I mean the Royal Wedding." If people didn't know who Pippa was before the royal wedding, they certainly did after.
However, as flattering as all the comments might have been, Pippa felt embarrassed by the sudden attention toward her looks. In a 2014 interview with "Today" (via Express), Pippa spoke with Matt Lauer about what she really thought about her dress at William and Kate's wedding and how the recognition she received was completely "unexpected." Lauer did not hesitate to bring up the fact that her bum and her overall appearance made headlines, which she saw as complimentary. She responded, "I suppose it's flattering." Still, Lauer pushed the fact that the talk around her looks could be embarrassing, to which Pippa responded, "Yes, embarrassing, definitely." Pippa tried to handle all the headlines about her wedding day look with grace, but there's no denying all the attention wasn't slightly humiliating for her.
Pippa Middleton's ex died by suicide
Before marrying James Matthew, Pippa Middleton had a relationship with financer Thomas Kingston. People reports that the two dated until 2011 and even though they called it quits, they remained good friends. The two attended each other's weddings and stayed close up until Kingston's tragic death.
In March 2024, The Telegraph revealed that Kingston was discovered in his parent's home with a "catastrophic head injury." Kingston had reportedly visited his family for the weekend but went missing after having lunch. His mother and father began searching, and it was his father who came across a locked outbuilding. He tried to get into the building but was unable to. When authorities arrived, they discovered Kingston's body with a gun located nearby. At the time, authorities did not think that any suspicious activity was involved in his death. According to Page Six, a coroner later confirmed that his death was the result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Kingston's family released a statement (via People) following the news of his death. They wrote, "It is with the deepest sorrow that we announce the death of Thomas Kingston, our beloved husband, son and brother. Tom was an exceptional man who lit up the lives of all who knew him." Pippa did not speak on Kingston's death, but with how close the two were, the loss had to be devastating.
If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741.
Pippa showed unwavering support for Kate Middleton amid her cancer diagnosis
In March 2024, Kate Middleton put the speculation on her whereabouts to rest after going M.I.A for months. In a social media video, Kate shared, "In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London, and at the time it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present." Since announcing her cancer diagnosis, many have rallied around the Princess of Wales. However, no one has been there for her like her sister, Pippa Middleton.
Amid the tragic situation, Pippa has become Kate's go-to-girl. A source revealed to Express, "They were already genuinely best friends but this grueling year has seen them grow even closer." Pippa has proven her love for her big sis, and she's there whenever Kate needs her. The source continued, "Pippa has been something of an angel and backbone for Catherine. She's there at the drop of a hat, helping to pick up the slack on physical tasks when needed. But it's the emotional support she provides that is invaluable to Catherine." Although this journey can't be easy for Pippa or Kate, it's nice that the two sisters have each other to rely on.