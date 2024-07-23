Tragic Details About Pippa Middleton

This article contains mentions of suicide.

Pippa Middleton – it's a name you're surely familiar with. When Kate Middleton began dating Prince William, Pippa's life was thrown into the spotlight, including her relationship with Kate. Like many sisters, the two seemed attached at the hip. They were constantly snapped by paparazzi as they took on various outings together. But it was when Kate married William that Pippa truly stole the limelight. Her show-stopping bridesmaid look put Pippa on the map as people were left in awe by her beauty.

Pippa's wedding look sparked intense public interest in her every move, and she remained in the headlines for years before settling down to live a quieter life. In 2017, she wed businessman James Matthew in a private ceremony. A source told People at the time, "This is the wedding Pippa and James dreamed of. They said all along they wanted it to be a private family wedding at home in the beautiful countryside with their closest friends and family." Since tying the knot, the couple has quietly welcomed three children into the fold.

Seeing as she is not an official royal, Pippa has been able to escape the media frenzy surrounding the monarchy. However, just because she has lived a more low-key life, that doesn't mean it was easy. Like many members of the royal family, Pippa has also had to deal with some tragic situations.