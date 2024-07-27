Why So Many Simone Biles Fans Can't Stand Her Husband Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles is America's sweetheart and the most decorated athlete, with a chance to might make history at the 2024 Olympics, which is why fans will come for anyone who shades her — including her husband, Jonathan Owens. Biles and Owens met on the exclusive dating app Raya, and it was the four-time gold medalist who reached out first. Thinking he was cute, she messaged him, and they started talking. "I saw that he was in the Houston area, so we started chatting a little bit, and then we went to hang out a week or two later," she revealed to the Wall Street Journal.

Owens proposed to Biles in February 2022, and the two officially married in April 2023. The Chicago Bears player often gushes about his wife on social media, but when they first met, he claimed that he had no idea what a star she was. "I just hadn't heard of her, and when I told her that, that's one of the things she liked," he told Texas Monthly. The footballer added, "It took me a while to come to grips with how hard her sport was. When we were first together, I was like, 'Man, you can't come outside and guard these wide receivers. Gymnastics is not that hard.'" While he certainly appreciates Biles' athleticism now, his comments had fans up in arms, and that's not the only thing he said about his wife that was a clear fumble.