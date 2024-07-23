Tragic Details About Kamala Harris' Life

On July 21, 2024, President Joe Biden dropped out of the election after heavy pressure from Democratic allies in the wake of his June 27 debate performance against former President Donald Trump. In a post on X, formerly Twitter, he shared a letter detailing his decision to quit the race. Shortly thereafter, he endorsed his Vice President, Kamala Harris, as his pick for the Democratic nominee.

"My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President," Biden wrote. "And it's been the best decision I've made. Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year."

Harris, age 59, has had an historic career already. She formerly served as the District Attorney of San Francisco, Attorney General of California, and as a U.S. Senator. When chosen by Biden, she became the first woman, Black person and Asian American to serve in the role of VP, but that rise has not been without its challenges.