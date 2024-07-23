Richard Simmons' Would-Be Last Message To Fans Takes On Eerie Meaning Now
While the world is still reeling from Richard Simmons' death, his staff treated fans to one final and haunting message from the late exercise guru. On X, formerly known as Twitter, his camp wrote, "Hello everyone. Richard worked very hard on his posts for you. He had many ideas and would work ahead ... going back to each one making changes until he had it just like he wanted before posting." The post went on to explain that Simmons would carefully choose a photo with a caption to have ready to share on a Sunday, and he had one picked out for July 14, 2024 the day after his death. While wearing an astronaut suit, Simmons' message to his fans was, "Let me fly you to the moon so we can gaze among the stars. Love, Richard."
Here is the post Richard had planned for you for Sunday July 14, 2024. 3/3
"Let me fly you to the moon so we can gaze among the stars.
Love,
Richard" pic.twitter.com/aatT3LkrsT
— Richard Simmons (@TheWeightSaint) July 20, 2024
As reported by TMZ, Simmons died on July 13 just after he turned 76. The "Sweatin' to the Oldies" star reportedly fell the night before his death and refused to get medical help. The next morning, his housekeeper found him unconscious at his home and medics pronounced him dead upon their arrival. Simmons' staff was one of the few people with access to the eccentric celebrity, as he vanished from the spotlight in 2014. However, he stayed connected with his fans through social media, and his sweet birthday post prior to his death showed that he still had a love for life.
Richard Simmons got to have one more celebration before his death
Although he was no longer in the public eye, Richard Simmons still had a huge following whom he always made sure to acknowledge. On the day of his 76th birthday on July 12, he took the time to tweet, "Thank you ... I never got so many messages about my birthday in my life! I am sitting here writing emails. Have a most beautiful rest of your Friday. Love, Richard." He then posted a series of tweets reminiscing about past birthdays. One touching story recounted how he saved his money to buy his mother a topaz ring. "I went home and knelt next to my mother and gave her the box. She said ... 'what is this?' I said 'a present fit for a queen. I thought she was going to faint," he wrote. Richard concluded his post with, "I don't know when your birthday is but I wish you a happy and healthy birthday!"
After the outpouring of condolences following Richard's death, his brother Lenny Simmons urged fans not to feel sadness. "I want them to remember him for the genuine joy and love he brought to people's lives. He truly cared about people. He called, wrote, and emailed thousands of people throughout his career to offer help," Lenny wrote on Richard's X account. "Don't be sad. Celebrate his life!"
Richard was always a source of inspiration to many, and his last interview revealed that he had never stopped helping people, even as a recluse.
Richard Simmons took his job seriously
Richard Simmons wasn't just a fitness instructor — he was an emotional rock for many, even while tucked away in his home. "I get up every day and help people. Because my work is very serious," he told People two days before his tragic death. Aside from helping people, Simmons revealed that was working on a Broadway musical based on his life, and the lyrics to one of his songs are chilling. "How do you deal with loss? It takes a toll on your heart. Some shed many tears, others stare at the sky. It's so hard to say goodbye. Here is what I know when it's time for us to go, beautiful angels will greet us with a smile and a hello," he recited.
Simmons first shared the news of his show on May 14, 2024 and told fans, "I am so excited! I just got off the phone with a friend of mine who is an attorney and manages famous artists in music. She ran an idea by me ... she wants to do an interactive Broadway show about my life." A fan replied, "That would be amazing, people love you and would be so happy to see that show." Hopefully, the show will come to fruition and Simmons' fans can celebrate him one more time.