Richard Simmons' Would-Be Last Message To Fans Takes On Eerie Meaning Now

Although he was no longer in the public eye, Richard Simmons still had a huge following whom he always made sure to acknowledge. On the day of his 76th birthday on July 12, he took the time to tweet, "Thank you ... I never got so many messages about my birthday in my life! I am sitting here writing emails. Have a most beautiful rest of your Friday. Love, Richard." He then posted a series of tweets reminiscing about past birthdays. One touching story recounted how he saved his money to buy his mother a topaz ring. "I went home and knelt next to my mother and gave her the box. She said ... 'what is this?' I said 'a present fit for a queen. I thought she was going to faint," he wrote. Richard concluded his post with, "I don't know when your birthday is but I wish you a happy and healthy birthday!"

After the outpouring of condolences following Richard's death, his brother Lenny Simmons urged fans not to feel sadness. "I want them to remember him for the genuine joy and love he brought to people's lives. He truly cared about people. He called, wrote, and emailed thousands of people throughout his career to offer help," Lenny wrote on Richard's X account. "Don't be sad. Celebrate his life!"

Richard was always a source of inspiration to many, and his last interview revealed that he had never stopped helping people, even as a recluse.