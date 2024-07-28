Inside The Rumored Beef Michelle Obama Has With The Biden Family

Michelle Obama may be friends with Jill Biden, but she is rumored to have a fractured relationship with the rest of the Biden family. Reportedly, the issue stems from Hunter Biden's bitter divorce with Kathleen Buhle — who became good friends with the former first lady during Barack Obama's presidency. When Buhle filed for divorce in 2017, she famously claimed in court documents (via Page Six) that Hunter had spent a fortune on "drugs, alcohol, prostitutes, strip clubs, and gifts for women with whom he has sexual relations." Buhle also delivered damning testimony in Hunter's gun trial in June 2024 when she claimed that her ex owned up to smoking crack during their time together. Later that month, Axios reported that Michelle had distanced herself from the Bidens because she was upset with how the family treated Buhle post-divorce.

There have been multiple events that Barack had attended to support Joe Biden, but Michelle was noticeably absent. An insider told Axios this was Michelle's way of showing solidarity with Buhle, but that claim was refuted by a spokesperson for the former first lady. "[S]he is friends with Kathleen and with the Bidens. Two things can be true," they told the outlet. "The Biden and Obama families are like family to one other," Andrew Bates, a White House rep, told Axios. Bates also told Business Insider that both Michelle and Barack were staunch supporters of Joe politically. However, the fact remained that Michelle had been conspicuously absent from events hosted by the Bidens since Buhle's divorce.