Tragic Life Details About Hallmark Star Tyler Hynes
With films like "Three Wise Men and a Baby" and "A Picture of Her," Tyler Hynes has become a Hallmark fan favorite. While you may know the actor from his roles on the network, Hynes has been in the industry for a long time. According to his website, he began his acting career at eight years old when he starred in the stage production of "A Christmas Carol." He moved from theater to the big screen with the film "Little Men" at twelve years old. Since then, Hynes has been in front of the camera pretty much all his life.
Over the years, Hynes has questioned whether he would continue to act. However, he always found his way back to the entertainment. He told My Devotional Thoughts, "At a certain point in my life, I came to a crossroads and really wondered if this was what I wanted to do the rest of my life. I took stock of how I was feeling about this career choice. But here I am at the age of thirty-two still acting and living the dream." Fans are thrilled that Hynes stuck with acting as they get to enjoy his plethora of projects.
There's no doubt that Hynes has had a successful career, but off camera he lives a pretty normal life. However, his private life isn't as glamorous as the characters he's played onscreen. The Hallmark star has had to endure some tragic situations that changed him forever.
Tyler Hynes lost a good friend
Hallmark fans were eager to see Tyler Hynes and Autumn Reeser star in the film "Always Amore." Hynes has worked on countless Hallmark films throughout his career, but this one was particularly special because of the personal connection he had to the movie. When the film premiered, Hynes shared to Instagram that he suffered the loss of a good friend while filming. He said, "For me personally this film will forever belong to one family in particular. During this film I lost someone that I love dearly. Someone I've known since birth, who's family I consider my own."
Hynes opened up about the tough loss and how he dedicated one scene in particular to his friend, Kathy, by changing a line of dialogue in her honor. He said, "For her and her family I changed a line in the film as my quiet way to pay respects and show my love for them. I don't normally share things of this importance in a forum like this. I prefer to keep those moments with the people it belongs to. But she watched these films."
After sharing his loss, an outpour of support flooded the comments. One Instagram user wrote, "Very touched by how your connection with the movie and your character! Sorry for your loss! Can't wait for movies you are in!! Blessings!!" Although it couldn't have been easy to open up like that, Hynes follower's had his back during this difficult moment.
Tyler Hynes suffered a serious accident while on set
Tyler Hynes once suffered a serious injury while on the set of one of his Hallmark films. When speaking with "Remark the Show," in 2022, the actor revealed he dealt with a concussion during "Always Amore." He shared, "The last injury I had was on this movie though and it was a doozy. I got a concussion while making this movie in the last two days."
Being an actor for so many years, Hynes has dealt with different health issues, but this one really shook him up. He explained, "I've had some spills in my time, this one really rocked my noodle, and I was out of it. ... I was by myself, just head in my hand, blood in my hands. And I was concussed and very much out of it." Despite the injury, Hynes continued to push through and filmed the rest of the movie.
Knowing the story of his concussion, fans attempted to guess which part of "Always Amore" did he perform with a concussion. One online user guessed that it was the scene dedicated to the passing of Hynes' friend. However, Hynes shut down that guess, but also revealed that it was very close. He wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, "It's the scene after we shot during the concussion." So, now fans can watch "Always Amore" and see how he pushed through the scary incident.
Tyler Hynes was at the Kansas shooting
Tyler Hynes and Janel Parrish caught the attention of the Kansas City Chiefs after creating a spoof of a Hallmark film based on Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's romance. Not only did it lead to a real upcoming holiday film for the network, but Hynes and Parrish found themselves at the 2024 Super Bowl parade celebration after the Chiefs won the big game.
Unfortunately, tragedy struck the day of the Super Bowl parade. Shots were fired at the event, killing one individual and injuring 22 people. With Hynes and Parrish at the parade, many wondered if they were among those who were hurt. Parrish was the first to speak out following the event, writing on X, "I love you, Kansas City. I'm here with you. I'm crying for you." A couple of hours after the tragic incident, Hynes broke his silence. According to Heavy, the Hallmark star simply shared a white heart on a black screen to social media.
In the days that followed, Hynes opened up about the incident even more on Instagram. Writing in a lengthy caption, he shared, "There aren't words to adequately speak on the events and experience of the Super Bowl parade ... every single person who I was with during the moments we're seeing on the news, I couldn't be more proud of." Hynes could have never imagined the tragedy that would have struck that day, but he handled it the best that he could.