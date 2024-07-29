Inappropriate Outfits We Can't Believe Marjorie Taylor Greene Wore

Notoriously shady Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene isn't just susceptible to believing online misinformation such as the QAnon conspiracy theory — she's also been known to mistakenly believe that dressing like a MAGA minion is appropriate for formal occasions.

The far-right Trump champion doesn't have a reputation for being a style influencer, but she did inspire one of her colleagues from across the aisle, Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett, to create a T-shirt. After Greene mocked Crockett's false eyelashes during a House Oversight Committee hearing, the Democratic congresswoman swiped back with her own catty remark about Greene's appearance. Now, fans of Crockett's clapback can purchase tees emblazoned with the words "bleach blonde bad built butch body."

Greene is far more likely to start personal feuds with other politicians than she is to get profiled by prestigious women's magazines, while Crockett was asked to share her thoughts about their tiff in an interview with Allure. Explaining why she found Greene's remarks so insulting, she said, "Your looks are such a big deal when it comes to politics." Greene might feel the same way, as she usually seems to play it safe style-wise. When she sticks to mundane outfits such as single-color sheath dresses and sleeveless tops with skinny jeans, she doesn't give her foes much fodder to work with. But now and then, the bleach blond MAGA mouthpiece gets a wild hair to shake up her wardrobe in the worst way — much like she's shaken up the GOP establishment.