Inappropriate Outfits We Can't Believe Marjorie Taylor Greene Wore
Notoriously shady Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene isn't just susceptible to believing online misinformation such as the QAnon conspiracy theory — she's also been known to mistakenly believe that dressing like a MAGA minion is appropriate for formal occasions.
The far-right Trump champion doesn't have a reputation for being a style influencer, but she did inspire one of her colleagues from across the aisle, Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett, to create a T-shirt. After Greene mocked Crockett's false eyelashes during a House Oversight Committee hearing, the Democratic congresswoman swiped back with her own catty remark about Greene's appearance. Now, fans of Crockett's clapback can purchase tees emblazoned with the words "bleach blonde bad built butch body."
Greene is far more likely to start personal feuds with other politicians than she is to get profiled by prestigious women's magazines, while Crockett was asked to share her thoughts about their tiff in an interview with Allure. Explaining why she found Greene's remarks so insulting, she said, "Your looks are such a big deal when it comes to politics." Greene might feel the same way, as she usually seems to play it safe style-wise. When she sticks to mundane outfits such as single-color sheath dresses and sleeveless tops with skinny jeans, she doesn't give her foes much fodder to work with. But now and then, the bleach blond MAGA mouthpiece gets a wild hair to shake up her wardrobe in the worst way — much like she's shaken up the GOP establishment.
Too fashionable for the firing range
Marjorie Taylor Greene is passionate about her Second Amendment rights and likes to periodically remind voters of this. She was running for reelection in 2022, so it's no shocker that she made sure to be photographed with a gun in her hand before voters went to the ballot box. For her firearm photo-op, she dressed in the type of formal attire a politician might wear to attend a fundraiser or other political event.
Greene sported a blue, knee-length dress with a ruffled neckline and two decorative silver buttons at the waist. A pair of nude pumps completed the 'fit, which she was inexplicably wearing inside a firing range — it's like she decided to swing by and let off some steam while on her way elsewhere. Her accessories included protective goggles, shooting ear muffs, and a gun pointed at the ceiling.
Hitting the firing range while dressed like a stereotypical politician from what she would refer to as the "swamp" probably wasn't the best way to connect with the common clay of Northwest Georgia, and some of her Instagram followers let her have it. "You look ridiculous," read one remark. "I always wear a dress and heels to the range. Now that you're done with your photo op, let's get after voter integrity," another person snarked. At least Greene wasn't defending gun ownership by claiming that a school shooting was staged, which is totally something she's done before.
Her sartorial message about a spy balloon failed to land
Sometimes Marjorie Taylor Greene uses her apparel and accessories to deliver a political message that's clear and concise. There's the face mask she wore for her 2021 swearing-in that read "Trump won" — something that is demonstrably false. The message she was trying to convey with her clothing during President Joe Biden's 2023 State of the Union address wasn't quite as obvious. Greene was dressed like she wanted to impress Vladimir Putin while visiting the dictator during a Russian winter. Her white wool coat with a dramatic alpaca fur collar was an Overland offering that cost her around $500. In regards to Donald Trump's "America first" messaging, her outwear didn't make the grade — it was made in Peru.
In a statement to The Hill, Greene's rep said, "[She] wore her outfit to highlight something President Biden refused to address in his speech, the white Chinese spy balloon." With her coat's only similarity to the balloon being its whiteness, many Americans probably missed the reference.
On "The View," the co-hosts suggested that Greene was channeling Disney villain Cruella de Vil. "It looked like she skinned my puppy!" said Alyssa Farah Griffin (via The Wrap). However, the whole puppy-killing thing is Kristi Noem's schtick. Greene also got roasted on "Real Time" by Bill Maher. "It looks like it's from the KKK's new couture line at Dullard's," he quipped.
Her MAGA hat that was likely a trademark violation
Marjorie Taylor Greene is a University of Georgia grad who put her Bachelor of Business Administration degree to use by working for her father's construction company. According to The Atlantic, [archived link] neither of her parents were college grads, so she had good reason to be proud of her education. Unfortunately, her knowledge of intellectual property still seems to be lacking.
In 2021, Greene posted a photo that was taken ahead of a Donald Trump rally in Georgia. The event happened to coincide with one of her alma mater's football games. "Nothing better on a Saturday than a Bulldog victory and a rally with my favorite President!" she wrote in her Instagram caption. She laced her school spirit with a super-sized dose of Trump veneration by sporting a custom MAGA hat with the "G" designed to look like the UGA logo.
Greene's attempt to cheerlead for two things she's passionate about didn't go over well with some Instagrammers. "Why did you ruin the @georgiafootball logo," commented one person. "That hat is a copyright violation," another warned her. According to the UGA website, using the college's logo to promote political candidates is prohibited, so Greene's hat wasn't licensed merch from either UGA or the Trump campaign. If she purchased the hat, this means she put money in the pockets of thieves who stole from her big boss and her school. UGA has even filed lawsuits against businesses that use its trademarked material without permission.
Her strappy flower power fail
During her RNC speech, Marjorie Taylor Greene didn't talk about the Second Amendment, but she did mention Donald Trump's assassination attempt. "I thank God that His hand was on President Trump," she said. Greene then paid tribute to the man who wasn't so fortunate, rallygoer Corey Comperatore.
Perhaps Greene realized it wasn't the right time to bring up gun rights, but she did celebrate her right to "bare" arms in a red dress with thin spaghetti straps. The style stood out, as it wasn't one adopted by other speakers. "Spaghetti straps at the RNC? you can take the girl out of the trailer park..." read one particularly harsh critique on X. Another person replied, "That's it! I was wondering why she looked like she was going to prom..."
There was also the overkill floral embellishment between the sketti straps. When Greene first laid eyes on the dress, perhaps she was thinking about playing "he loves me, he loves me not" with the petals surrounding the rosette, but with the stakes being whether or not she would be named Donald Trump's vice-presidential candidate. Greene told The New York Times [archive link] that she and Trump had spoken about this possibility, but he chose to replace Mike Pence with another man whose name ends in "NCE." While Greene would have liked a shot at being veep, she conceded, "I think the last person that the R.N.C. or the national party wants is me as his running mate."
The sad state of her State of the Union attire
It can't be easy for Marjorie Taylor Greene to stew silently in the House chamber while she listens to a political adversary tout his accomplishments, so maybe this is why she decided to let her attire speak for her during President Joe Biden's 2024 State of the Union address. Her outfit included a "Make America Great Again" hat, which violated a rule prohibiting House members from campaigning in the chamber.
Greene admitted to breaking the dress code but expressed outrage over the Sergeant at Arms purportedly threatening to escort her from the premises. "I was like, 'You can haul me out of here. Go ahead and try it, but I'm not taking this hat off,'" she recalled to RSBN. Never mind that she once took umbrage at the Senate allowing Senator John Fetterman to come to work in his signature hoodie and athletic shorts combo. "Dress code is one of society's standards that set etiquette and respect for our institutions," she huffed on X.
Greene was also wearing a shirt that read, "Say Her Name." It referred to Laken Riley, who was allegedly murdered by a man who entered the U.S. illegally. The ReidOut Blog writer Ja'han Jones notes that the phrase had previously been used to honor Breonna Taylor, a Black victim of a police shooting, so Greene had appropriated language meant to shine a light on racism with the seeming aim of vilifying a race.