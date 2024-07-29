How Many Of Kevin Costner's Children Work In Show Business?
Kevin Costner wasn't born into a Hollywood family, so when he caught the acting bug during college, he was hesitant to pursue a career in the entertainment industry. After marrying his first wife, Cindy Silva, in 1978, a chance encounter with legendary actor Richard Burton on the way back from their honeymoon encouraged Costner to fully dive into show business.
While Costner found success in Hollywood — starting with his first-ever movie role in 1981's "Malibu Hot Summer" — he was also focused on building his family. With Silva, he welcomed daughters Annie in 1984 and Lily in 1986, as well as son Joe in 1988. Costner and Silva split in 1994, after which he had a son in 1996, Liam, from his brief relationship with Bridget Rooney. The "Yellowstone" actor married Christine Baumgartner in 2004 (she filed for divorce in May 2023), and the couple brought three children into the world. Cayden came in 2007, with son Hayes following in 2009, and youngest daughter Grace in 2010.
Although a good number of his children have followed in his show business footsteps — four! — Costner has, in fact, shied away from pushing them to do one thing or another. "I want to see what kind of people my kids become. I don't care what they do; I want to see who they are," he explained to AARP in 2020. But, so far, for Annie, Lily, Joe, and Hayes, their father's creative spirit has certainly been passed down to them.
Four of Kevin Costner's children have worked in film
Eldest daughter Annie Costner was Kevin Costner's first offspring to be featured on the silver screen. Kevin's directorial debut, "Dances with Wolves," premiered in 1990, with Annie playing the younger version of the female protagonist. As an adult, Annie was drawn in by directing and producing, with her doing both for the short documentary, "The Discarded: A Tale of Two Rios," in 2016.
Annie and Kevin's second daughter, Lily Costner, also appeared in his 1997 film, "The Postman," and had small roles in the 1995 film adaptation of "The Baby-Sitters Club." But Lily also loves music, which she combined with movie-making by contributing to soundtracks. Her first was for 2001's "3000 Miles to Graceland" – in which her father starred — singing the song, "Every Little Thing." She has since performed songs for 2014's "Black or White," an episode of "Yellowstone," and the 2019 documentary, "Collective." Lily also served as 2004's "Miss Golden Globe," a role for the children of celebrities to act as an ambassador and usher for the ceremony's attendees.
Joe Costner, Kevin's eldest son, also leaned into sound, earning his degree from the University of Colorado, Boulder and becoming an audio engineer. He worked as a sound recordist on the 2021 documentary series, "K-Pop Evolution," and as a sound mixer for two unreleased projects. Joe made small appearances in his father's movies, "The Postman" and 1996's "Tin Cup." But it was the inclusion of youngest son Hayes in Kevin's 2024 project, "Horizon," that really got people talking.
Kevin Costner brought his kids into the fray with Horizon
Kevin Costner started developing "Horizon: An American Saga" in 1988, before many of his kids were even born. After being denied by studios for years, the actor instead expanded the project to a four-part epic that would be produced and financed largely by himself. He was so passionate about the project that he named his youngest son, Hayes Costner, after the movie's main character. When it came time to finally bring the story to life, for Kevin, it only made sense to bring Hayes along for the ride.
"I have not shoved my children into the business, I realize there's so many young actors out there that would just kill to be in this movie," Kevin told Today about casting his son in the film. "Since it was a smaller part, I selfishly wanted him with me for the week, two weeks he was with me."
While there may have been "nepo baby" talk, "The Bodyguard" actor felt completely fulfilled when "Horizon" premiered at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival to an 11-minute standing ovation. With five of his children by his side, Kevin recounted on the "Armchair Expert" podcast how the moment made him tear up. "Two of my boys were in tuxes and my three little girls were there all dressed up and they were watching too," he said. "They got a little startled by it, my son had not ever seen me be that emotional." One of Kevin's other sons is reportedly in the second installment of "Horizon."