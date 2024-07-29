How Many Of Kevin Costner's Children Work In Show Business?

Kevin Costner wasn't born into a Hollywood family, so when he caught the acting bug during college, he was hesitant to pursue a career in the entertainment industry. After marrying his first wife, Cindy Silva, in 1978, a chance encounter with legendary actor Richard Burton on the way back from their honeymoon encouraged Costner to fully dive into show business.

While Costner found success in Hollywood — starting with his first-ever movie role in 1981's "Malibu Hot Summer" — he was also focused on building his family. With Silva, he welcomed daughters Annie in 1984 and Lily in 1986, as well as son Joe in 1988. Costner and Silva split in 1994, after which he had a son in 1996, Liam, from his brief relationship with Bridget Rooney. The "Yellowstone" actor married Christine Baumgartner in 2004 (she filed for divorce in May 2023), and the couple brought three children into the world. Cayden came in 2007, with son Hayes following in 2009, and youngest daughter Grace in 2010.

Although a good number of his children have followed in his show business footsteps — four! — Costner has, in fact, shied away from pushing them to do one thing or another. "I want to see what kind of people my kids become. I don't care what they do; I want to see who they are," he explained to AARP in 2020. But, so far, for Annie, Lily, Joe, and Hayes, their father's creative spirit has certainly been passed down to them.