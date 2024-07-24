Christina Hall's Risqué Outfit Amid Divorce From Josh Screams She's Single & Ready To Mingle
Christina Hall is showing her ex, Josh Hall, what he could have had in her latest risqué outfit. A third divorce came the HGTV stars ways after Josh filed separation papers in mid-July 2024. TMZ reported that he cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason why the couple called it quits. The producer had a list of demands in the filing, including his want for spousal support. However, Josh may not get all he asked for as Christina filed her own set of paperwork requesting he not receive support. Until the information becomes public knowledge, we don't know how the divorce will unfold. Still, the television star is not holding back on looking her best even after the sad news.
There's nothing like a girl's night out after a breakup! Christina and her friend painted the town red as they went out not long after the news of her divorce. The "Christina on the Coast" star shared a photo of the fun-filled evening on Instagram, writing in the caption, "Girls night with my girl." Christina has worn a lot of inappropriate outfits, but this time she stunned in a mini red dress and paired the look with strappy black heels as seen below. There was no denying she looked amazing as her tan skin complimented the outfit. The racy look is probably making Josh regret his decision to divorce Christina just a bit, and who knows, maybe that was her intention.
Christina hasn't spoken out about divorce but her ex has
Christina Hall's little red number on her girl's night out might have said it all to followers — she's moving on from her split from Josh Hall. However, the HGTV star has yet to discuss her latest divorce, but her ex has. Tarek El Moussa, who was married to Christina for seven years, has spoken out about his ex's failed relationship. He told E! News, "Life's tough, s*** happens. We got one shot at life and we gotta do what's best for us, so whatever she needs, we're here to help." It clearly seems like there's no bad blood between the exes.
While fans eagerly await to see what Christina has to say about her divorce, an insider has told US Weekly that she tried to make their marriage work. They said, "Christina was trying, but things happened, and it just wasn't working. Christina was done when she filed the papers. It's hard, but she's doing great." The source went on to spill the tea on a major issue the couple had throughout their relationship and how it might've led to their split. They said, "Christina works very hard and is successful. She felt like Josh was not contributing enough to the household." Josh had worked as a real estate agent before helping as a producer on several of Christina's shows, but clearly, she wanted more from her hubby and wasn't getting it.