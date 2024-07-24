Christina Hall's Risqué Outfit Amid Divorce From Josh Screams She's Single & Ready To Mingle

Christina Hall is showing her ex, Josh Hall, what he could have had in her latest risqué outfit. A third divorce came the HGTV stars ways after Josh filed separation papers in mid-July 2024. TMZ reported that he cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason why the couple called it quits. The producer had a list of demands in the filing, including his want for spousal support. However, Josh may not get all he asked for as Christina filed her own set of paperwork requesting he not receive support. Until the information becomes public knowledge, we don't know how the divorce will unfold. Still, the television star is not holding back on looking her best even after the sad news.

There's nothing like a girl's night out after a breakup! Christina and her friend painted the town red as they went out not long after the news of her divorce. The "Christina on the Coast" star shared a photo of the fun-filled evening on Instagram, writing in the caption, "Girls night with my girl." Christina has worn a lot of inappropriate outfits, but this time she stunned in a mini red dress and paired the look with strappy black heels as seen below. There was no denying she looked amazing as her tan skin complimented the outfit. The racy look is probably making Josh regret his decision to divorce Christina just a bit, and who knows, maybe that was her intention.