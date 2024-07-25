Biden Phones It In For Big Address (& You Probably Missed The Smoking Gun)

President Joe Biden finally addressed the nation on July 24 following his stunning announcement that he would "stand down" as the Democratic nominee in the 2024 presidential election. Throughout the 11-minute speech, Biden professed his love for the United States, called for unity, defended his presidency, and even noted that his track record was indeed worthy a second term but was careful to point out that personal ambition should never supersede the preservation of democracy. "I have decided the best way forward is to pass the torch to a new generation," Biden declared. "That is the best way to unite our nation." Alas, for those looking for the president to give a specific reason as to why he had seemingly decided to change course so suddenly, they didn't get it.

Still, while many were criticizing Biden for essentially phoning it in for his big address, one X user couldn't help but point out the smoking gun that many viewers probably missed. "It's already a ripoff look carefully, Biden is reading from a teleprompter not from his heart...," the user tweeted along with a close up of the video wherein it appears a teleprompter is going full steam ahead in the reflection of the glass window behind the famous Resolute desk.