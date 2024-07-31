Meghan Markle's Dad Thomas Has A Shady Take On Archie And Lilibet's Futures

Meghan Markle's relationship with her father, Thomas Markle Sr., is basically nonexistent at this point, and surprise, surprise — his relationship with her kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, is pretty much the same. Not that this stops him from offering his two cents on their upbringing by Meghan and Prince Harry.

Meghan and Thomas used to be close, but things went downhill fast right before her wedding to Harry. Thomas's staging of paparazzi photos with a British tabloid and then lying to Meghan about it was apparently the last straw. He told "Good Morning Britain" that he had apologized "at least 100 times or so," but Meghan wouldn't have it, which was especially painful for him as he couldn't console her when she was depressed, largely due to how she had been treated by the Royal Family and the British media. "I love my daughter very much," Thomas said. "Had I known she was having psychological problems, I would have been there for her... Biggest problem here is she's pretty much ghosted all of her family."

Thomas claims he wants to patch things up, but his actions — and words — scream otherwise. Since their falling out, he's been on a rampage, spewing scathing remarks about Meghan's marriage to Harry and throwing in his unsolicited opinions about how Archie and Lilibet are being raised. According to Thomas, his grandkids are missing out on all the royal perks because their parents decided to step down as senior royals without considering the impact on their children.