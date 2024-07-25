Christina Hall Adds Fuel To The Fire That Estranged Husband Josh Is A User
Things are getting messy in Christina Hall and Josh Hall's separation after the HGTV star made a bold claim about the realtor. News of the couple's marriage coming to an end hit the headlines after Josh filed documents for a dissolution of marriage. He cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split, which he claims happened on July 8, 2024. When news broke of their divorce, Christina filed her own set of paperwork that had yet to be processed. Now, the wait for Christina's documents is now over, and she just made the shocking claim that Josh messed around with some of her funds.
In documents obtained by ET, Christina revealed that Josh transferred $35,000 of her funds to his personal account. She said, "Josh was able to divert over $35,000 of my separate property rental income into his account," she continued, "I am asking for Josh to account for the funds taken and return them to me as those funds are specifically used to pay any loans, obligations, property taxes, insurance, and maintenance for these rental properties." Christina said that Josh contacted her property manager a day before their separation, asking for the funds to be transferred. The text to her property manager reportedly read, "Hi. For June payments, can we please get it sent to a different account when it's time? Thank you." Josh has denied he did anything wrong, but Christina's claim fits with what a source says may have led to her third divorce.
Source claimed Josh Hall wasn't pulling his weight
Christina Hall is single and ready to mingle, but not before dropping a filing with bombshells about her future ex-husband, Josh Hall. Christina was stunned that Josh transferred $35,000 to his personal account. She said (via ET), "Quite frankly I am shocked and concerned by the fact that he has diverted over $35,000 of my separate property money to his separate account..." Not only does she allege that he transferred some of her money to his personal account, but she claims that he did it after they ended things. The "Christina on the Coast" star reportedly had zero contact with Josh the day he texted her property manager because they split a day prior. She said, "I would not have asked him to send himself my money the day after I told him we are getting divorced." Essentially, Christina is saying the couple split July 7, 2024, not July 8, 2024, as Josh claimed.
Whatever the date of separation is, if Josh did transfer the money for his own use, it seems to fit with what a source told Us Weekly about the couple's relationship. According to the source, the HGTV star was getting tired of Josh not pulling his weight. They said, "Christina works very hard and is successful. She felt like Josh was not contributing enough to the household." Between what the source said and Josh allegedly transferring money, it seems to be reflecting poorly on the realtor.