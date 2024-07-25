Christina Hall Adds Fuel To The Fire That Estranged Husband Josh Is A User

Things are getting messy in Christina Hall and Josh Hall's separation after the HGTV star made a bold claim about the realtor. News of the couple's marriage coming to an end hit the headlines after Josh filed documents for a dissolution of marriage. He cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split, which he claims happened on July 8, 2024. When news broke of their divorce, Christina filed her own set of paperwork that had yet to be processed. Now, the wait for Christina's documents is now over, and she just made the shocking claim that Josh messed around with some of her funds.

In documents obtained by ET, Christina revealed that Josh transferred $35,000 of her funds to his personal account. She said, "Josh was able to divert over $35,000 of my separate property rental income into his account," she continued, "I am asking for Josh to account for the funds taken and return them to me as those funds are specifically used to pay any loans, obligations, property taxes, insurance, and maintenance for these rental properties." Christina said that Josh contacted her property manager a day before their separation, asking for the funds to be transferred. The text to her property manager reportedly read, "Hi. For June payments, can we please get it sent to a different account when it's time? Thank you." Josh has denied he did anything wrong, but Christina's claim fits with what a source says may have led to her third divorce.