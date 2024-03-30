The Tragic Truth About Christina Hall

HGTV viewers were first introduced to Christina El Moussa — as she was then known — with the arrival of the new series "Flip or Flop" in 2013. In the show, she and then-husband Tarek El Moussa utilized their skills at identifying fixer-upper homes with potential, which they would then purchase, renovate and sell at a profit, with much of the increased resale value coming from her keen eye for design.

The show became a major hit for the network, and the two continued to be onscreen partners even when their marriage disintegrated. After continuing the show as ex-spouses, the two eventually embarked on their own projects — "Christina on the Coast" and "The Flipping El Moussas," in which her ex flipped houses with his new wife, "Selling Sunset" star Heather Rae Young. Meanwhile, Christina moved on from her first marriage after the divorce, which (so far) has included a brief second marriage to Ant Anstead — followed by a divorce and a third marriage to Joshua Hall.

Now going by Christina Hall, she's had quite the journey in the years since she first appeared on TV screens, and there have decidedly plenty of ups and downs. To find out more about the latter, read on to discover the tragic truth about Christina Hall.