Reports Of Trump Aide Steve Bannon's Life In Prison Are Worse Than We Imagined

After years of chanting "Lock her up!" it was Steve Bannon who ultimately found himself behind bars, and going by reports, his life in prison is far from a cakewalk. In July 2022, Bannon was convicted on two counts of contempt of Congress after refusing to provide documentation to the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 insurrection. He was sentenced to four months. Bannon was defiant when he reported to federal prison in July 2024. "I am proud to go to prison!" he told reporters before being placed into a black van and driven into the facility.

Bannon's life inside is night and day to his outside existence. He had hoped to take it easy in a minimum security "Club Fed." Instead, he was sent to Danbury in Connecticut. The low-security facility houses violent and sex offenders in addition to white-collar criminals, and unlike lower-security institutions, Danbury has a high barrier erected around its boundaries. Ironically, it's nicknamed "The Wall."

During intake, inmates undergo a squat and cough strip search and a mental health evaluation before being assigned a bunk and given a bedroll. Hitting the far-right podcaster and MAGA mouthpiece where it really hurts, inmates don't have internet access. However, they are permitted to send and receive emails without attachments, all of which are monitored, and they are allocated 320 phone minutes each month.