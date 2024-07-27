Christina Hall's Sexy Single Era Is Here To Stay In New Photo As Josh Divorce Drama Heats Up
Christina Hall's bringing sexy back. The HGTV star has wasted no time moping around since splitting from her hubby despite their divorce drama ramping up. Instead, she's sending a clear message that she's single and ready to mingle again, putting her best foot forward and looking full-on glam — even when taking the dog for a walk.
Clad in dark glasses, a baseball cap, black leggings, and a skin-tight, cropped bustier, Christina was snapped during a stroll around the neighborhood with her pooch. Her hair was perfectly styled, her nails painted, and she had just a touch of nude lipstick. It's not the first time — and undoubtedly not the last — that Christina has flaunted a riqué outfit since her Josh Hall divorce announcement. She previously posted pics of herself dressed in a bright red satin mini-dress and strappy high heels while enjoying a night out with a friend.
TMZ reported that the couple filed dueling divorce petitions, but Josh managed to beat Christina to the punch. According to his paperwork, their date of separation was July 8. He cited "irreconcilable differences" and requested alimony. The demand for spousal support will do little to dampen rumors that Christina's estranged husband is a user — rumors that she's helped fuel. In her divorce documents, obtained by People, Christina accused Josh of taking things from their home and switching on security cameras after turning up unexpectedly.
Christina Hall is prepping for a bitter battle
There is clearly no love lost between Christina and Josh Hall, and she did not hold back in her first post-split statement. "I'm over here not as nice and quiet as I used to be," she wrote in a July 25 Instagram Story, according to Cosmopolitan. "I have worked my a** off to build this life for myself and my children and anyone who would try and take what they do not deserve/what they did NOT work for should be ashamed."
She slammed Josh as "an insecure man with a large ego" and reassured her fans that the divorce had been a long time coming. Christina and Josh's lack of a prenup may mean that the divorce could cost her big time. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the HGTV star and real estate mogul has built up a $25 million fortune. Christina shot down Josh's request for spousal support in her filing, but sadly, that decision is out of her hands.
Los Angeles estate lawyer Arash Sadat of Mills, Sadat, Dowlatt LLP told Nicki Swift exclusively that, as the main breadwinner, Christina will likely be made to pay. And it seems inevitable that there will be a bitter battle between the warring exes. "No prenup means that Christina and Josh will need to fight it out in court over who gets what," Sadat said. "This is obviously much messier — and more expensive — than distributing assets and income through an agreement."