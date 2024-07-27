Christina Hall's Sexy Single Era Is Here To Stay In New Photo As Josh Divorce Drama Heats Up

Christina Hall's bringing sexy back. The HGTV star has wasted no time moping around since splitting from her hubby despite their divorce drama ramping up. Instead, she's sending a clear message that she's single and ready to mingle again, putting her best foot forward and looking full-on glam — even when taking the dog for a walk.

Clad in dark glasses, a baseball cap, black leggings, and a skin-tight, cropped bustier, Christina was snapped during a stroll around the neighborhood with her pooch. Her hair was perfectly styled, her nails painted, and she had just a touch of nude lipstick. It's not the first time — and undoubtedly not the last — that Christina has flaunted a riqué outfit since her Josh Hall divorce announcement. She previously posted pics of herself dressed in a bright red satin mini-dress and strappy high heels while enjoying a night out with a friend.

TMZ reported that the couple filed dueling divorce petitions, but Josh managed to beat Christina to the punch. According to his paperwork, their date of separation was July 8. He cited "irreconcilable differences" and requested alimony. The demand for spousal support will do little to dampen rumors that Christina's estranged husband is a user — rumors that she's helped fuel. In her divorce documents, obtained by People, Christina accused Josh of taking things from their home and switching on security cameras after turning up unexpectedly.