Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Has Had Quite The Transformation

Being the offspring of rap royalty definitely comes with its perks; just ask Hailie Jade Mathers. However, it wasn't all baby Birkins and diamond-studded Barbies during her childhood. When Hailie was born, her dad, Eminem, real name Marshall Bruce Mathers III, struggled to support his family, working dead-end jobs while hustling to launch his rap career. Still, after he found fame and fortune, Hailie's life was transformed for the better — and sometimes — worse.

Eminem and Hailie's mom, Kim Mathers, had a tumultuous relationship. It didn't improve after Hailie arrived in December 1995. Despite constantly breaking up and making up, Eminem and Kim walked down the aisle in June 1999, but he filed for divorce less than a year later. Their split inspired a scathing song, "Kim," where Eminem raps about murdering his ex while Hailie watches. The warring parents embarked on a bitter custody battle before eventually agreeing on joint legal and physical custody. In addition, Kim got a divorce settlement from Eminem of $475,000.

By then, Eminem was touring the world as a fully-fledged rap star. Still, he strived to spend as much time as possible with Hailie, which inevitably meant seeing her mom, too. That resulted in Eminem and Kim marrying for a second time in January 2006. They split three months later. Given her parents' non-stop drama and fighting, it's safe to say Hailie's childhood was an emotional rollercoaster. However, she's grown up to be a happy and grounded, well-adjusted, independent woman. We're taking a look at her transformation.