Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Has Had Quite The Transformation
Being the offspring of rap royalty definitely comes with its perks; just ask Hailie Jade Mathers. However, it wasn't all baby Birkins and diamond-studded Barbies during her childhood. When Hailie was born, her dad, Eminem, real name Marshall Bruce Mathers III, struggled to support his family, working dead-end jobs while hustling to launch his rap career. Still, after he found fame and fortune, Hailie's life was transformed for the better — and sometimes — worse.
Eminem and Hailie's mom, Kim Mathers, had a tumultuous relationship. It didn't improve after Hailie arrived in December 1995. Despite constantly breaking up and making up, Eminem and Kim walked down the aisle in June 1999, but he filed for divorce less than a year later. Their split inspired a scathing song, "Kim," where Eminem raps about murdering his ex while Hailie watches. The warring parents embarked on a bitter custody battle before eventually agreeing on joint legal and physical custody. In addition, Kim got a divorce settlement from Eminem of $475,000.
By then, Eminem was touring the world as a fully-fledged rap star. Still, he strived to spend as much time as possible with Hailie, which inevitably meant seeing her mom, too. That resulted in Eminem and Kim marrying for a second time in January 2006. They split three months later. Given her parents' non-stop drama and fighting, it's safe to say Hailie's childhood was an emotional rollercoaster. However, she's grown up to be a happy and grounded, well-adjusted, independent woman. We're taking a look at her transformation.
Baby Hailie
Eminem and Kim Mathers were going through a tough time when Hailie Jade Mathers arrived in December 1995. The musician worked any job he could find to make ends meet while waiting for his career to take off, and money was tight. Eminem and Kim were living with her twin sister, Dawn Marie Scott, and her daughter, Aliana, who the couple took custody of when Dawn's substance abuse disorder spiraled. She died from a suspected overdose in January 2016.
The neighborhood they resided in was poor and blighted by crime. Eminem, Kim, and Hailie moved in with his mom when things became too much. Eventually, Kim and Hailie moved in with her mom while Eminem made do with friends' couches. Like many first-time fathers, Eminem was filled with trepidation when he found out Hailie was on the way. "I thought it was going to be like really difficult. I mean, it was, financially, for me when I first had my daughter," he told a superfan in an episode of MTV's "Fanatic" in 1999. "But like, after she was born, I was like, 'this ain't that bad. I can be a daddy."
In an August 2001 interview with Q magazine, Eminem admitted that having Hailie forced him to get his act together and make something of himself. "She made me get my a** in gear — to make something of my life and try 10 quadrillion times harder than I had before," he said (via BBC).
Daddy's little co-star
Hailie Jade Mathers is Daddy's little muse, featuring in more than 20 of Eminem's tracks. She's also Daddy's little costar, appearing in her first song with him in 1997. "Just the 2 of Us" from the Shady EP ('97 Bonnie & Clyde) is about his alter-ego, Slim Shady, driving with his daughter to dump her mom, Kim Mather's body. "There goes Mama, splashing in the water/No more fighting with Dad, no more restraining order," he raps as Hailie gurgles in the background.
"I lied to Kim and told her I was taking Hailie to Chuck E. Cheese that day," Eminem told Rolling Stone about the recording in April 1999. "But I took her to the studio. When she found out I used our daughter to write a song about killing her, she f**king blew." Hailie's vocals also feature in 2002's "My Dad's Gone Crazy," footage of her, along with her older sister, Aliana, appearing in the video for 2004's "Mockingbird," all three of his kids are in the video for 2024's "Houdini" and a recording of Hailie when she was toddler features on "Temporary."
Eminem expressed his regrets about exposing his private troubles and dragging Hailie into his work — by way of his work. "I've said your name but always tried to hide your face," Eminem raps in "Castle," released in 2017. "You ain't asked for none of this s**t, now you're being punished? Things that should've been private with me and your mother is public."
Hailie the prom princess
Given her unconventional and often tumultuous childhood, it's incredible how Hailie Jade Mathers grew up to be such a grounded, well-rounded, and seemingly down-to-earth teenager. In September 2014, she posted pictures from her prom on X, formerly Twitter. In the photos, Hailie is seen smiling with her friends and date in a sequined tulle princess-style gown.
Hailie attended Chippewa Valley High School. She was on the student council, belonged to the art club and national honor society, played volleyball, and was 2014's homecoming queen. She graduated Summa Cum Laude with a grade point average of 3.9 and above. Hailie paid tribute to her dad, Eminem, and mom, Kim Mathers, in the school's newsletter. She praised them for being the "Most Influential During My Lifetime," writing that they "have pushed me to be the person I am and have given me all the support to achieve what I have." Hailie went on to graduate from Michigan State with a degree in psychology.
Despite his crazy recording and touring schedule, Eminem was always there for his kids' important school events. "When they have plays, field trips, all that stuff, I don't miss them," he told Rolling Stone in November 2004. "Even if I gotta deal with the craziness. And the teachers are really good about telling the kids, 'When Hailie's dad comes in, he's Hailie's dad, Mr. Mathers.' Last year I went and read to the class. Two books. It was reading month or something."
Hailie Jade turns the big two-five
Hailie Jade Mathers turned 25 in December 2020. Despite the country being in the grip of COVID-19, she made the most of her big day. "Even though this isn't the 'golden' birthday i originally would've planned, i know i will still make 25 my year regardless. I feel so blessed & lucky to be here and at this place in my life," she captioned an Instagram pic of her posing in front of giant balloons.
Eminem gushed about Hailie in an interview with Mike Tyson for his "Hot Boxin'" podcast in March 2020. "She's doing good. She's made me proud, for sure. She graduated from college — 3.9," the rapper said. He talked about what it's like to have a 23-year-old daughter (fact check Eminem; she was 24 then). "It definitely is crazy, it definitely is crazy," he admitted, sharing that he also raised Aliana and Stevie Mathers. "When I think about my accomplishments, that's probably the thing what I'm most proud of is that. Is being able to raise kids."
Hailie paid props back in an episode of her "Just a Little Shady" podcast in February 2023, where she talked with her Uncle Nate about being a young parent. "A lot of people were like concerned that [my dad] wasn't going to be like a good dad or something," she said. "But here we are."
Hailie Jade gets married
In February 2023, Hailie Jade Mathers announced she was engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Evan McClintock. "Casual weekend recap. I love you," she captioned pics of the proposal. The couple married in May 2024. "We couldn't have asked for a better, more beautiful weekend celebration," Hailie Jade captioned photos from the big day. "So many happy tears were shed, laughs & smiles were had, & so much love was felt. Evan and I are feeling so grateful for all of the family & friends that traveled to support us and be a part of this new chapter of our lives as husband & wife."
According to TMZ, Dr. Dre, 50 Cent, and Jimmy Lovine were among the guests who watched the couple walk down the aisle at Greencrest Manor in Battlecreek, Michigan. A dark-haired Eminem, clad in a tuxedo and shades, whisked Hailie around the dancefloor and posed for pics with his daughter and new son-in-law.
Eminem and his daughter Hailie Jade at her wedding is the photo that made my month 🥹🤍 pic.twitter.com/dTqzFJWolR
— Up Next (@upnextdesigner) May 22, 2024
Eminem had a strained relationship with his mom, Debbie Nelson, and his dad, Marshall Bruce Mathers Jr., who skipped out when his son was born and never returned. So, Eminem was determined to be there for his children every step of the way. "If my kids moved to the edge of the earth, I'd find them," he told Anderson Cooper in an interview with "60 Minutes" in February 2011. "No doubt in my mind. No money, no nothing; if I had nothing, I'd find my kids."