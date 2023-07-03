How Much Money Did Kim Scott Get In Her Divorce From Eminem?
Even if you don't know much about Eminem's ex-wife, Kim Scott, you're probably at least a bit familiar with their chaotic relationship dynamic if you're an avid listener of the rapper's tracks — but not how much she walked away with in their divorce. Scott is often the subject of some of his biggest hits, including "Bonnie and Clyde" and "Kim," in which he fantasizes about murdering her. In his collaboration with Rihanna, "Love the Way You Lie," he alluded to their toxic, rollercoaster-like relationship, and in "Bad Husband," he offered a profound apology for how he treated her when they were together. "I'm sorry, Kim / More than you could ever comprehend," he rapped.
Eminem and Scott met when they were teenagers, married in 1999, and share three kids together, two of whom he adopted. At the start of their relationship, they were forced to fend for themselves after Eminem's mom kicked them out of their home. They had to hustle to survive, but around the time that Eminem's career had taken off, their marriage also started to crumble. "Money is great, but it doesn't make your husband stay at home with you," Scott shared in a "20/20" interview with Juju Chang. "Or sleep in the same bed with you... Him being on the road and on tour... That was like the big one. I mean... Constant infidelities, all the time."
In 2000, only a year after they tied the knot, Eminem filed for divorce, with his lawyer Harvey Hauer telling the press that "there remains no reasonable likelihood that the marriage can be preserved" (via BBC). While they attempted to salvage their marriage, they ultimately settled the divorce a year later, and despite the obvious animosity between the two, Scott didn't end up empty-handed.
Kim Scott walked away with nearly half a million dollars
It wasn't until March 2001 that Eminem and Kim Scott finalized their divorce. At the time, Rolling Stone reported that they agreed that the rapper would keep their joint residence in Michigan worth $450,000 while Scott would get $475,000 to purchase her own home. "Marshall's obviously pleased with the agreement," Eminem's attorney Harvey Hauer said. "He feels it's only appropriate because he's had this significant role in his daughter's upbringing to date, and that's going to be ongoing."
The former couple also came to an agreement to have joint custody of their daughter, Hailie. However, months later, Entertainment Weekly noted that the "Mockingbird" rapper tried fighting Scott over the child support terms for their daughter. It was initially suggested that Eminem fork over $2740 weekly, totaling $142,480 a year, which he apparently thought was too exorbitant an amount, while Scott didn't think it was sufficient.
They were able to reach a compromise in October 2001, with MTV reporting that Eminem had been amenable to paying $1000 a week for child support. "It's always been Marshall's desire that whatever happened, would happen in the best interest of the child," his attorney told Detroit Free Press.
Kim Scott and Eminem got married and divorced... again
After their very public fallout, it was quite a shocker to find out that Eminem and Kim Scott got married a second time. They got back together in 2004, and in January 2006, they revealed that they tied the knot again. CBS News reported that Eminem's label confirmed the news, while Rolling Stone noted that they had an intimate ceremony in Meadow Brook Hall with the presence of industry heavyweights, including 50 Cent, Obie Trice, and Eminem's best friend, Proof.
But the marriage was short-lived, and Eminem once again filed for divorce three months later. Scott told a local Detroit morning show that she didn't "necessarily want to get divorced," but Eminem's problems with substance abuse were hard to ignore. "I was hoping he was going to come home and say, 'I got us a counselor, let's go.' But you know it didn't work out that way. I got an attorney at the door instead,'" she said (via Today). Eminem, for his part, refuted her claims and put out a statement to share his stance. "Her allegations regarding my status post-rehab are both untrue and unfortunate. Second, she was aware that I was filing for divorce," he said. "We both tried to give our marriage another chance and quickly realized that a wedding doesn't fix the underlying problems."
In 2013, rumors floated that they might get back together, only for Eminem's rep to shut it down quickly. "Marshall and Kim continue to maintain a great friendship and share in the parenting of their family," they told E! News.