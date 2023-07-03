How Much Money Did Kim Scott Get In Her Divorce From Eminem?

Even if you don't know much about Eminem's ex-wife, Kim Scott, you're probably at least a bit familiar with their chaotic relationship dynamic if you're an avid listener of the rapper's tracks — but not how much she walked away with in their divorce. Scott is often the subject of some of his biggest hits, including "Bonnie and Clyde" and "Kim," in which he fantasizes about murdering her. In his collaboration with Rihanna, "Love the Way You Lie," he alluded to their toxic, rollercoaster-like relationship, and in "Bad Husband," he offered a profound apology for how he treated her when they were together. "I'm sorry, Kim / More than you could ever comprehend," he rapped.

Eminem and Scott met when they were teenagers, married in 1999, and share three kids together, two of whom he adopted. At the start of their relationship, they were forced to fend for themselves after Eminem's mom kicked them out of their home. They had to hustle to survive, but around the time that Eminem's career had taken off, their marriage also started to crumble. "Money is great, but it doesn't make your husband stay at home with you," Scott shared in a "20/20" interview with Juju Chang. "Or sleep in the same bed with you... Him being on the road and on tour... That was like the big one. I mean... Constant infidelities, all the time."

In 2000, only a year after they tied the knot, Eminem filed for divorce, with his lawyer Harvey Hauer telling the press that "there remains no reasonable likelihood that the marriage can be preserved" (via BBC). While they attempted to salvage their marriage, they ultimately settled the divorce a year later, and despite the obvious animosity between the two, Scott didn't end up empty-handed.