What Does Bunnie XO Look Like Without Tattoos? We Made It Happen & The Result Is Wild

As much as Jelly Roll has made waves in the industry, so has his wife, Bunnie Xo. Her bold personality and even more daring look has had many intrigued. Part of what makes Bunnie's looks so unique are her plethora of tattoos. Much like Jelly Roll, Bunnie's body is covered in ink, and she has taken her followers along for the ride for some of her biggest pieces.

In 2022, the podcast host posted a video of herself getting a leg tattoo. She wrote on Facebook, "New Tattoo reveal on my tiktok! I just sat for 5 hours on my leg sleeve." Two years later, Bunnie was back to documenting her tattoo journey on TikTok. Any chance she gets, Bunnie constantly adds to her tattoo collection, but you might be surprised that she's not a big fan of the process.

In a 2021 TikTok video, Bunnie shared she's not a big fan of the time it takes to get tatted. She said, "Who else bugs the hell out of their tattoo artist. Love tattoos, hate getting them done." The businesswoman has bared through the grueling process all these years, but what if she never did? What if the tattoo process turned her off so much that she never got any ink? She would look like an entirely different person. And if you're now wondering what a tattooless Bunnie would look like, well, we got you covered.