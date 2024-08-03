What Does Bunnie XO Look Like Without Tattoos? We Made It Happen & The Result Is Wild
As much as Jelly Roll has made waves in the industry, so has his wife, Bunnie Xo. Her bold personality and even more daring look has had many intrigued. Part of what makes Bunnie's looks so unique are her plethora of tattoos. Much like Jelly Roll, Bunnie's body is covered in ink, and she has taken her followers along for the ride for some of her biggest pieces.
In 2022, the podcast host posted a video of herself getting a leg tattoo. She wrote on Facebook, "New Tattoo reveal on my tiktok! I just sat for 5 hours on my leg sleeve." Two years later, Bunnie was back to documenting her tattoo journey on TikTok. Any chance she gets, Bunnie constantly adds to her tattoo collection, but you might be surprised that she's not a big fan of the process.
In a 2021 TikTok video, Bunnie shared she's not a big fan of the time it takes to get tatted. She said, "Who else bugs the hell out of their tattoo artist. Love tattoos, hate getting them done." The businesswoman has bared through the grueling process all these years, but what if she never did? What if the tattoo process turned her off so much that she never got any ink? She would look like an entirely different person. And if you're now wondering what a tattooless Bunnie would look like, well, we got you covered.
Bunnie Xo looks unrecognizable without tattoos
Bunnie Xo looks almost unrecognizable without her tattoos. Nicki Swift's editing team was hard at work to show you all what the podcast host looks without her ink. With her arms, shoulders, and hands completely bare, you wouldn't even be able to tell it was her. The edited photo puts more of the focus on what Bunnie was wearing on the red carpet rather than her tattooed arms.
It's not often that fans get to see Bunnie without any tats as she has had quite the transformation over the years. She is not one to post throwback photos, so we had to do some serious scrolling to find pics of her younger self without any tats. In May 2014, she did share a snap of herself on Instagram without all the added ink while singing on stage. A month later, she posted another old photo of her and a friend where she had bare arms and hands. She wrote in the caption, "@dahl_fayce oh heyyyyy girl I was wearing #catsuits since wayyyy back in the days. #trendsetter #tbt #throwbackthursday." Whether you think Bunnie looks better with or without tattoos, that's for you to decide. But there's no debating that she looks completely different when she doesn't have her tattoos.
Bunnie Xo has inspired plenty of tattoos
Bunnie Xo's history with tattoos goes beyond what she just has on her body. There have been people out there that have seen Bunnie as an inspiration for their own tattoos — including her husband, Jelly Roll. In 2023, the podcast host shared a TikTok video of the musician getting his wife's logo inked on his arm. She wrote in the caption, "Tat my name on ya if it's real #jellyandbunnie." This isn't the first tattoo the "Need a Favor" singer has gotten in honor of his wife. After being asked if she has any ink for Jelly Roll, Bunnie revealed in the comments, "We each have about 5-6 tattoos for each other." While some may see the tattoos as a strange part of their marriage, to the couple it shows their strong bond. However, Jelly's not the only one that has gotten a tat in honor of the businesswoman.
In November 2023, Bunnie reposted a photo of a fan who got her logo tattooed behind her ear on Facebook. The husband and tattoo artist of the fan said, "She holds great respect for Bunnie XO and so tonight I gave her a new tattoo that shows her respect and admiration for the great woman that inspired her to stand by me and be my rock!" The nod to Bunnie was approved by the podcast host herself. In response to the post, she shared, "This is so dope."