We Wanted To See Alina Habba As A True Blonde, So We Made It Happen
Alina Habba's overall look has drastically changed since she became Donald Trump's lawyer. Not only has Habba embraced sporting tasteless outfits, but looking at a photo from 2021, it's clear that she changed her hair and makeup routine. Previously, she elected for more subdued makeup, and her hair was darker and not as voluminous. Over time, she added blond highlights to her hair, and there were even murmurs that Trump wanted her to go blond.
There has been a lot of open discussion about Habba's appearance, which has, at times, overshadowed her work as a lawyer. Habba has discussed the positives and drawbacks of her looks. "I think I caught attention. I'm very honest about that. I don't mind," she said on the "PBD Podcast" in January 2024. Trump's attorney even spoke about the hypothetical of choosing between intelligence and a desirable appearance. "I said, 'Oh easy, pretty. I can fake being smart,'" Habba added. Being considered "pretty" in her field had negative outcomes as well. "When you're good-looking, that's great, but it can also mean that people think you're stupid," she said on the podcast.
The same month that the podcast aired, Habba changed up her hair by adding blond highlights. "Oh, look. Trump attorney (LOL) Alina Habba has gone blonde. The Ivankening has begun," a person snarkily wrote on X, formerly Twitter, when she debuted the lighter curls. With the help of photo editing, we were able to see how Habba would look with a head of fully blond hair.
Alina Habba has been getting progressively blonder
Our editing team took the original snap of Alina Habba wearing a pink blazer with blond highlights in her dark hair and photoshopped her locks so we could see the lawyer as a true blond. At first glance, the lighter hair color seemed to work for Donald Trump's attorney. The blond complements her complexion and gives Habba a slightly younger look. It's easy to see that choosing to go full-on blond would result in a more attention-grabbing appearance, which would be par for the course of how the Trump ladies usually look.
Habba had been giving her Instagram followers updates on her hair as she made changes to it. In June 2024, she uploaded a pic where her hair was noticeably longer, as she gave a shoutout to the hairstylist who put in her extensions. "Your hair is everything! The color, the length, the waves," one follower wrote about her wavy locks.
Not long after, Habba added more color to her hair, as it was even blonder in a later post. In the snap, she sat surrounded by film equipment and teased a big announcement. Habba rocked a dark blazer in the photo, and her long hair under the bright lights looked even lighter than in previous photos. That same day, Habba uploaded another snap from the set where a makeup artist and hairstylist were preparing her for the shoot. Fans praised her lighter look while also calling for Habba to be promoted within Donald Trump's potential cabinet.
Is Alina Habba the next Melania Trump?
Just over a week after Alina Habba showcased her longer and lighter hair on Instagram, she showed off her look at the Republican National Convention. Habba spoke at the event on July 18 and referred to herself as "a feisty Jersey girl," per NorthJersey.com. During her speech, the lawyer became emotional while referring to Donald Trump. "To my Iraqi parents, he is a mentor to their daughter, but to me, he is my friend," she said, choking back tears, per The Independent. There had been a lot of wild speculation about the relationship between the attorney and the client.
Just prior to the RNC, Habba spoke at a Trump rally in Miami on July 10. Despite signs that Habba is closer to Melania Trump than people think, there were a few who thought the lawyer was looking to supplant the former first lady. Part of this was influenced by her hair transformation and wardrobe choices. In addition to her long blond locks, Habba wore a bright red dress to the event. "Habba is auditioning for Wifey spot # 4??" an X user wrote in response to footage of Habba at the rally. "Oh, now we know Alina Habba has replaced Melania," another wrote.
That was not the first time Habba was accused of cribbing her style from Donald's wife. "Can someone please tell why the so-called Attorney Alina Habba makes sure she looks like Melania Trump every day?" an X user tweeted in November 2023 next to a side-by-side photo of the two women.