We Wanted To See Alina Habba As A True Blonde, So We Made It Happen

Alina Habba's overall look has drastically changed since she became Donald Trump's lawyer. Not only has Habba embraced sporting tasteless outfits, but looking at a photo from 2021, it's clear that she changed her hair and makeup routine. Previously, she elected for more subdued makeup, and her hair was darker and not as voluminous. Over time, she added blond highlights to her hair, and there were even murmurs that Trump wanted her to go blond.

There has been a lot of open discussion about Habba's appearance, which has, at times, overshadowed her work as a lawyer. Habba has discussed the positives and drawbacks of her looks. "I think I caught attention. I'm very honest about that. I don't mind," she said on the "PBD Podcast" in January 2024. Trump's attorney even spoke about the hypothetical of choosing between intelligence and a desirable appearance. "I said, 'Oh easy, pretty. I can fake being smart,'" Habba added. Being considered "pretty" in her field had negative outcomes as well. "When you're good-looking, that's great, but it can also mean that people think you're stupid," she said on the podcast.

The same month that the podcast aired, Habba changed up her hair by adding blond highlights. "Oh, look. Trump attorney (LOL) Alina Habba has gone blonde. The Ivankening has begun," a person snarkily wrote on X, formerly Twitter, when she debuted the lighter curls. With the help of photo editing, we were able to see how Habba would look with a head of fully blond hair.