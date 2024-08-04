Marjorie Taylor Greene Looks So Different Without Makeup
Marjorie Taylor Greene, Georgia State Representative, looks very different without makeup. While Greene isn't nearly as flashy with her fashion as some other prominent Republicans/Donald Trump supporters, such as Kayleigh McEnany, she's still curated a signature look, defined by long, straight blond hair, which she occasionally wears in curls and natural-looking, barely-there makeup. She also doesn't have any soundbites or quotes where she's exalting one particular beauty product over another or explaining her skincare routine. However, you may recall when Greene beefed with her fellow politician, Texas Representative Jasmine Crockett, over eyelashes.
Okay, the rift wasn't really about eyelashes, but Greene, who was in the same House Oversight meeting with Crockett, said, "I don't think you know what you're here for. I think your fake eyelashes are getting in the way of your what you're reading," in response to Crockett's snarky inquiry about them being on the same page. Shooting back, Crockett unleashed her viral commentary, seemingly about Greene, saying, "If someone on this committee then starts talking about somebody's bleach blond, bad-built butch body, that would not be engaging in personalities, correct?" With that said, it's unknown if a pair of falsies really infuriated Greene or if she was just feeling extra petty that day. Judging from her social media presence, however, her makeup routine seems pretty bare-bones. Sometimes, in fact, she goes completely without any makeup at all.
Marjorie Taylor Greene bared her natural face on Instagram
Marjorie Taylor Greene usually uses her Instagram account to connect with her fellow Republicans and share her latest round of controversial commentary about the things she dislikes about the political opposition. And while she started taking a neutral stance in September 2023, in which she updated her fans on a possible upcoming government shutdown due to unfulfilled budgetary guidelines, she eventually descended into controversial talking points. Unlike her public appearances, where she wears her hair down with minimal makeup, she exuded a different vibe that day. Ditching her business-centric looks, Greene addressed her followers by donning a fresh face, low ponytail, and black tank top. "Here's why I'm not in Washington right now," read the Instagram post
Although the lighting in this particular post was poor, you can see that, without makeup, Greene's skin looks slightly duller than her makeup-clad photos. For example, Greene posted an update to her followers in July 2024, where she reminded them that Congress was gearing up to take its annual August recess. In this Instagram photo, Greene's complexion glowed next to a large photo of a map. And though her makeup didn't appear to be anything too extensive, she also wore her hair down in simple, face-framing layers, which also made a noticeable difference. In the caption, Greene clued her supporters in on how she and her staff would spend her break. "We're going to focus on providing the same exceptional customer service we provide to NW Georgians all year long," she said.
Marjorie is big into physical fitness
Marjorie Taylor Greene also skips the makeup chair before indulging in physical fitness. Although these posts are few and far between, Greene occasionally keeps her followers up to date on the ways she keeps her body in good health. In June 2024, Greene posed on top of a large rock and flexed her muscles to the camera while wearing a black tank top and purple workout shorts. Unsurprisingly, she wasn't wearing any makeup as she got in her steps for the day. She also opted for another ponytail while enjoying a little time in the sun. Hopefully, the politician remembered to at least slather on a couple of rounds of sunscreen, as sunburns can be absolutely brutal.
That same month, Greene gave fans an in-depth look into how she got into such athletic shape. In a video posted to Instagram, Greene, while wearing zero makeup, could be seen going through her workout routine, which involved some pretty rigorous moves. The video started with her doing pull-ups in what appears to be a home gym before moving on to lifting weights. She also did a few reps on an ab-defining machine before jumping on yet another piece of equipment that seemed to work out her upper body. "Just do it whether you want to or not," Greene wrote in her caption. "I was tired this morning and didn't feel like it but told my mind no complaining and put my body to work."