Marjorie Taylor Greene Looks So Different Without Makeup

Marjorie Taylor Greene, Georgia State Representative, looks very different without makeup. While Greene isn't nearly as flashy with her fashion as some other prominent Republicans/Donald Trump supporters, such as Kayleigh McEnany, she's still curated a signature look, defined by long, straight blond hair, which she occasionally wears in curls and natural-looking, barely-there makeup. She also doesn't have any soundbites or quotes where she's exalting one particular beauty product over another or explaining her skincare routine. However, you may recall when Greene beefed with her fellow politician, Texas Representative Jasmine Crockett, over eyelashes.

Okay, the rift wasn't really about eyelashes, but Greene, who was in the same House Oversight meeting with Crockett, said, "I don't think you know what you're here for. I think your fake eyelashes are getting in the way of your what you're reading," in response to Crockett's snarky inquiry about them being on the same page. Shooting back, Crockett unleashed her viral commentary, seemingly about Greene, saying, "If someone on this committee then starts talking about somebody's bleach blond, bad-built butch body, that would not be engaging in personalities, correct?" With that said, it's unknown if a pair of falsies really infuriated Greene or if she was just feeling extra petty that day. Judging from her social media presence, however, her makeup routine seems pretty bare-bones. Sometimes, in fact, she goes completely without any makeup at all.