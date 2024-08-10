Weird Things About Caitlyn Jenner's Love Life Post-Divorce From Kris

Caitlyn and Kris Jenner were Hollywood's power couple for 22 years before calling it quits. They brought together the ultimate modern-day Brady Bunch, with kids from their previous marriages. Caitlyn (then Bruce) had Burt and Casey with Chrystie Crownover and Brody and Brandon with Linda Thompson. Kris, of course, gave us Kardashian royalty — Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, and Rob — from her marriage to Robert Kardashian Sr. When they got together, they added Kylie and Kendall Jenner to the mix, making them the ultimate blended family. However, their marriage eventually ended, and Kris moved on with her current partner, Corey Gamble. As for Caitlyn, her love life has been quiet — at least for now.

The former couple met in 1990, around the time that Kris was divorcing Robert. Caitlyn recalled to The Times that they quickly fell in love and got married not even a year later. "We hit it off right at the beginning, and we were married after five and a half months," she said. "I was infatuated with her, because she was very different from me. But yes, I'd have to say, it was love at first sight." Fast forward to 2013, and they decided to part ways about two years before Caitlyn publicly came out as transgender.

Unlike Kris, who has found new love, Caitlyn's romantic endeavors seem to have taken a backseat. But don't count her out just yet — a relationship expert thinks that could change in the future.