Trump Accidentally Confirms He's Not Sure Whether Melania Can Stomach Him
Just when Melania Trump's sentimental words about Donald Trump's rally shooting had the much of the public thinking the spouses had turned a new leaf in their seemingly troubled marriage, the former president has given critics of their love even more ammunition to inspire super shady punchlines and memes. In case you missed it, the former first lady used her first formal comments on the shooting, posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, to offer the American public a different, more palatable side to Donald that he hasn't had the best history of showing over the years. Whether or not Melania managed to succeed in moving the hearts of Donald's critics, however, remains to be seen.
Now, the presidential hopeful has expertly undone all that work by ushering in a new wave of cynicism about their romance. During a recent interview with Fox News, the Republican presidential nominee shared how Melania reacted to his assassination attempt, and his recollection wasn't nearly as sweet as he thought. "I said, 'So what was your feeling,'" he said. "And she can't really even talk about it, which is okay because that means she likes me ... or she loves me," he added. "I mean, let's say she could talk about it freely, that wouldn't be ... I'm not so sure which one is better. But she either likes or loves me, and that's nice, but I will say this, when I went down, she thought the worst had happened."
As you can imagine, social media is having a field day.
Social media reacts to Donald Trump's 'like or love' comment
With nearly 20 years of marriage under their belt, the one thing that Donald Trump should be secure in is that his wife, Melania Trump's affection for him amounts to deep, unyielding, and hopefully everlasting love. However, his comments on Fox News suggest that he's not only unsure about whether Melania loves him, but if she even likes him as well. Well, at least that seemed to be the case before his assassination attempt, which definitely doesn't sound promising. That said, there's nothing that social media seems to love more than pointing out the lack of discernible affection between Donald and Melania, and they've wasted no time reacting to his odd admission about his wife's romantic feelings.
"Imagine having to reassure yourself that the person you've spent so many years with and had children with, likes you. Hint: she doesn't," tweeted one user on X, formerly Twitter. "So sweet to think your wife either loves you or likes you," tweeted a second user. Meanwhile, another user wrote, "Why would you question if your wife cares for you." Echoing these sentiments, another user tweeted: "This is so f***ing weird. He's taking this as a sign she 'either likes or loves' him." In response to the latter tweet, one user said, "He's desperately trying to convince himself that she likes him when it's pretty obvious that she's left him." Of course, there have been zero official reports about Trump and Melania splitting up, but that doesn't seem to have any bearing on their marital speculation.