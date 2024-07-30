Trump Accidentally Confirms He's Not Sure Whether Melania Can Stomach Him

Just when Melania Trump's sentimental words about Donald Trump's rally shooting had the much of the public thinking the spouses had turned a new leaf in their seemingly troubled marriage, the former president has given critics of their love even more ammunition to inspire super shady punchlines and memes. In case you missed it, the former first lady used her first formal comments on the shooting, posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, to offer the American public a different, more palatable side to Donald that he hasn't had the best history of showing over the years. Whether or not Melania managed to succeed in moving the hearts of Donald's critics, however, remains to be seen.

Now, the presidential hopeful has expertly undone all that work by ushering in a new wave of cynicism about their romance. During a recent interview with Fox News, the Republican presidential nominee shared how Melania reacted to his assassination attempt, and his recollection wasn't nearly as sweet as he thought. "I said, 'So what was your feeling,'" he said. "And she can't really even talk about it, which is okay because that means she likes me ... or she loves me," he added. "I mean, let's say she could talk about it freely, that wouldn't be ... I'm not so sure which one is better. But she either likes or loves me, and that's nice, but I will say this, when I went down, she thought the worst had happened."

As you can imagine, social media is having a field day.