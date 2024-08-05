Three Of Hallmark's Brightest Stars Weren't Sad About Candace Cameron Bure's Move To GAC

Not everyone followed Candace Cameron Bure's footsteps and made the move from the Hallmark Channel to Great American Family network. In fact, there were several of Hallmarks brightest stars that were happy to see the "Full House" actor leave the network for GAC.

Before she left for GAC, Bure was the Hallmark queen. There wasn't a Christmas holiday that went by where she didn't star in one of the networks films. However, in April 2022, the actor made the shocking announcement that she would be moving to the GAC network. The statement she released didn't seem to underly any issues between the Hallmark network and herself, but Bure later revealed that the true reason she left was because their values didn't align with her own.

Hallmark has been a big proponent in having diverse characters in their films and shows. Just a year prior, Hallmark CEO Bill Abbott was let go after pulling an advertisement that showed a same-sex couple. Part of Bure's departure seemed to be in solidarity with Abbott and her beliefs. In an interview with The Wall Street Journal in 2022, Bure told the outlet, "I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core." Bure received a significant amount of backlash for this dig toward Hallmark and the LGBTQ community. Even those who were network buddies with Bure were upset by the comments and were glad to see the actor go, including Tyler Hynes, Paul Campbell, and Andrew Walker.