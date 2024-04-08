What Tyler Hynes Said About Rumors He's Leaving Hallmark For GAC

Since 2018, Tyler Hynes has appeared in over 16 Hallmark movies. While such a demanding schedule might put the average actor on the path to burnout, Hynes doesn't plan on deserting Hallmark for its competitor, Great American Family, like Cameron Mathison, Danica McKellar, or many of his other peers have. During a 2023 interview with Vulture, Hynes revealed the only conditions that would make him leave, and they're not related to personal beliefs or religion like some other stars. "If I start showing up on set and I start to feel like this is no longer immersive or interesting. If it ever gets pretty unpleasant, I'd be out," he said. Likewise, "If the vibes go toxic, I would leave."

Fortunately, Hynes seems to be one of several Hallmark stalwarts who are immensely satisfied with the network's catalog. "I love the romance genre," the actor confessed to Culturess in 2022 when asked what keeps him consistently working with Hallmark. "'Notting Hill' was an incredible movie and I think Hugh Grant is an incredible romantic actor. I loved that whole era when we used to have that kind of genre and it's something that was loved and they became blockbuster movies."

Hynes also expressed his appreciation for how Hallmark took a chance on romance films when they weren't really in style, paving the way for others to do the same. The actor argued, "I think Hallmark picked up the baton that no one else was and ran with it." Essentially, it's fair to say that the "Falling for You" star doesn't plan on jumping ship for GAC anytime soon.