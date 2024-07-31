Pax Jolie-Pitt's Scary Bike Accident Reportedly Isn't His First & We're Worried
We don't hear a lot about what Pax Jolie-Pitt is up to these days, but Angelina Jolie's second-oldest son set out on a collision course with the tabloids on July 29, 2024. He crashed his e-bike, and it reportedly wasn't the first time he lost control of one of the vehicles. Unfortunately, he got badly injured in his latest accident, which resulted in a trip to the hospital.
Pax was cruising along on Los Feliz Blvd in Los Angeles during one of the street's busiest times of the day when he smashed his bike into a stationary vehicle. According to TMZ, the 20-year-old complained of hip soreness to the medical personnel who arrived at the scene. One of the most troubling details about Pax's accident is that he didn't have a helmet on, and he reportedly injured his head as well. Witnesses told TMZ Pax temporarily lost consciousness, so they believed he was dead at first.
At the hospital, Pax's condition was listed as stable despite concerns he had potentially hit his head hard enough to cause internal bleeding. A source told Us Weekly that Angelina rushed to her son's side after the close call. Once she sees that he's on the mend, she might want to offer him some motherly advice: Always wear a helmet and start being more careful. According to one report, some of those closest to Pax find his apparent disregard for his own safety worrisome.
Pax reportedly has a history of 'reckless' riding
According to Page Six, some of Pax Jolie-Pitt's friends have noticed that he has established a pattern of dangerous behavior when he's on his bikes. "His friends are concerned about him. He's being reckless," a source revealed. The insider added that Pax has had several other accidents but didn't elaborate on the severity of them.
Many reports about the crash that resulted in Pax's hospitalization include paparazzi photos of him zooming around town on a two-wheeler with purple rims on the tires and a "69" number plate on the handlebars. One pic was taken a few days before the accident, and some Redditors have observed that the vehicle Pax is riding has foot pegs instead of pedals, which would make it an electric motorcycle, not an e-bike. However, no reports have said that he was riding that particular vehicle when he crashed.
Pax isn't wearing a helmet in the photos, and in one of them, he's demonstrating some of that "reckless" behavior his friends reportedly find troubling by riding side-saddle with one foot kicked out. If he were to lose control of the bike in that position, he'd have a hard time regaining it. He's also wearing earpods, which can make it difficult to hear potential warnings from motorists. It's also illegal in the State of California to ride while wearing two earpods, which Pax is clearly doing in one picture.
Pax Jolie-Pitt used to ride sidecar with Brad Pitt
Pax Jolie-Pitt possibly got his passion for riding two-wheeled vehicles from his parents. Years before Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt became embroiled in their messy divorce battle, they discovered that they both enjoyed the feeling of the wind in their face as the world flashes by. "I have an MV Augusta," Angelina told The Telegraph in 2012. "But Brad is the real rider." She also told Reader's Digest something that Pax might need to hear: "I don't intentionally ride a motorcycle without a helmet."
Pax and Brad's relationship is reportedly non-existent now, but there was a time when they bonded over their motorcycle enthusiasm. In 2012, Pax was photographed riding in the sidecar of Brad's Russian Ural Tourist — while wearing a helmet. According to E! News, Brad also gave Maddox Jolie-Pitt a Suzuki DRZ-125 motorbike for his 11th birthday. "He wants the boys to be able to ride them on private land. ... He has a real passion for bikes which he'd like to pass on," a source said.
Brad suffered a crash of his own in 2009 when he tried to avoid a paparazzo's car and hit the mirror of a parked vehicle with his motorcycle, per the Daily Mail. However, he escaped the minor accident unscathed. Of what it's like riding a bike in the city, he once told Details (via GQ), "In the traffic of L.A. with a helmet on, I'm just another a**hole on the road."