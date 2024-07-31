Pax Jolie-Pitt's Scary Bike Accident Reportedly Isn't His First & We're Worried

We don't hear a lot about what Pax Jolie-Pitt is up to these days, but Angelina Jolie's second-oldest son set out on a collision course with the tabloids on July 29, 2024. He crashed his e-bike, and it reportedly wasn't the first time he lost control of one of the vehicles. Unfortunately, he got badly injured in his latest accident, which resulted in a trip to the hospital.

Pax was cruising along on Los Feliz Blvd in Los Angeles during one of the street's busiest times of the day when he smashed his bike into a stationary vehicle. According to TMZ, the 20-year-old complained of hip soreness to the medical personnel who arrived at the scene. One of the most troubling details about Pax's accident is that he didn't have a helmet on, and he reportedly injured his head as well. Witnesses told TMZ Pax temporarily lost consciousness, so they believed he was dead at first.

At the hospital, Pax's condition was listed as stable despite concerns he had potentially hit his head hard enough to cause internal bleeding. A source told Us Weekly that Angelina rushed to her son's side after the close call. Once she sees that he's on the mend, she might want to offer him some motherly advice: Always wear a helmet and start being more careful. According to one report, some of those closest to Pax find his apparent disregard for his own safety worrisome.