Body Language Expert Explains Jonathan Owens' Shift When Talking About Wife Simone Biles
Johnathan Owens has earned the medal for redeeming himself when it comes to talking about his wife Simone Biles. It was not too long ago that the Chicago Bears player was roasted by the internet for his controversial comments about the gymnast. In an interview with "The Pivot" podcast in December 2023, Owens suggested that he wasn't familiar with Biles before he matched with her on a dating app. He said, "I'm like, 'Lemme see who this is.' I never really paid attention to gymnastics, so it piqued my curiosity." Owens didn't stop there, although maybe he should have. He continued to imply in the interview that he was the "catch" in their relationship.
Owens remarks did not go over well with the internet as many consider Biles an incredible athlete, not just in her sport, but all around. However, the Olympic gymnast has defended her husband's comments since. She told the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, "He never said I wasn't a catch. He said he was a catch because he is." Still, fans of Biles felt that Owens had some serious making up to do, but he might have just done that. In an interview with the NFL, the football star spoke about Biles' 2024 Olympic journey and had nothing but admiration for his wife. Don't believe us? Even body language and behavior expert, Greg Hartley, thought Owens showed quite the happy shift when talking about his work versus his wife, Biles.
Jonathan Owens is thrilled to talk about Simone Biles
Jonathan Owens was a real-life heart eyes emoji in his latest interview where he talked about his wife, Simone Biles. Body language and behavior expert, Greg Hartley, explained exclusively to Nicki Swift that every time Owens went from talking about his work to Biles his mood completely shifted.
The "Good Morning Football" interviewer started the conversation by saying, "We are going to talk football with you, but we'd be remiss not to talk about your bride." Hartley noticed that when the interviewer brought up football, Owens was super focused. He explained, "At 'we are going to talk football,' face goes straight — ready for business is what I read there." However, as the conversation shifted on his travels to the Olympics to watch his wife, Owens seemed happier talking about Biles. Hartley shared, "Amusement as he talks about going to see Simone ... Smiles when amused straight-faced when discussing football."
At one point, Owens even shares that the team is creating content around his travels for his wife, which he was thrilled about. Hartley shared, "Even when talking about folks shooting B reel for publicity, he shows amusement and a slight smile." Every time Biles or something about the gymnast is brought up, it's evident to Hartley that Owens shows more expression than if he were to talk about his job.
Jonathan Owens body language and words align
With all the backlash Jonathan Owens faced after his controversial remark about Simone Biles, it wouldn't be surprising if he made sure to always be happy and smile as he talks about the gymnast. But, in his latest interview with the NFL, body language expert Greg Hartley thinks the Chicago Bears star was genuine in his amusement while talking about his wife.
Hartley explained that at times people's body language can say one thing and their mouth another, but that doesn't seem to be the case with Owens. Hartley said, "Here I see congruency between mouth and body language and a guy who takes his job seriously. Generally, yes, he seems lighthearted about most things and serious about work." Owens admiration for Biles seems clear in the interview and he showed that same support when he went to the Olympics to cheer her on.
After Biles won a gold medal in the women's gymnastics team final, her hubby shared some loving words for making history on Instagram. He wrote, "Witnessing history every time you step on the mat. Congrats baby on becoming the most decorated American gymnast in Olympic history!!!! Just wow!!!! 8 of them!!!!! So thankful i was there to see it." Owens has come a long way when it comes to the topic of his wife, as he is left in awe by her athletic abilities just like the rest of the world.