Body Language Expert Explains Jonathan Owens' Shift When Talking About Wife Simone Biles

Johnathan Owens has earned the medal for redeeming himself when it comes to talking about his wife Simone Biles. It was not too long ago that the Chicago Bears player was roasted by the internet for his controversial comments about the gymnast. In an interview with "The Pivot" podcast in December 2023, Owens suggested that he wasn't familiar with Biles before he matched with her on a dating app. He said, "I'm like, 'Lemme see who this is.' I never really paid attention to gymnastics, so it piqued my curiosity." Owens didn't stop there, although maybe he should have. He continued to imply in the interview that he was the "catch" in their relationship.

Owens remarks did not go over well with the internet as many consider Biles an incredible athlete, not just in her sport, but all around. However, the Olympic gymnast has defended her husband's comments since. She told the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, "He never said I wasn't a catch. He said he was a catch because he is." Still, fans of Biles felt that Owens had some serious making up to do, but he might have just done that. In an interview with the NFL, the football star spoke about Biles' 2024 Olympic journey and had nothing but admiration for his wife. Don't believe us? Even body language and behavior expert, Greg Hartley, thought Owens showed quite the happy shift when talking about his work versus his wife, Biles.