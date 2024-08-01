Trump Seemingly Accepts Melania's Distaste For Him In Bizarre Marriage Joke
Donald Trump seemingly made another joke about what's really going on with his marriage to Melania Trump, and once again, it was sparked by a real-life shooting. To make things even more awkward, the context involved a man's death that occurred just a little over two weeks ago during the Trump rally shooting in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13, 2024.
The glib remark came while Trump was back in the state for another rally on July 31, 2024. The former president was in full Trump mode as he addressed the crowd at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg. Naturally, the subject turned to the assassination attempt that Trump narrowly survived. While the Republican candidate walked away with a minor ear injury, the Associated Press reports that firefighter Corey Comperatore was killed as he shielded his family from the gunman's bullets. It was the ultimate sacrifice, and Trump turned it into a punchline. The moment came after Trump mentioned how he arranged for a generous $1 million donation to be made to Comperatore's widow.
Trump on Corey Comperatore's widow: "Corey's wife said, 'I'd rather have my husband.' Isn't that good? I know a lot of wives that would not say that, I'm sorry." (Crowd laughs) pic.twitter.com/hTA7av6TVT
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 31, 2024
"Corey's wife said, 'I'd rather have my husband.' Isn't that good? I know a lot of wives that would not say that, I'm sorry," Trump quipped to the crowd (via Aaron Rupar). Did he seriously just take a jab at Melania? It sure seems that way, and it wouldn't be the first time that Trump has gone down this exact road.
Donald Trump has joked about Melania not caring if he was shot before
In June 2017, a mass shooting occurred at the annual Congressional Basketball Game in Alexandria, Virginia. According to NBC News, House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was shot in the hip and dragged himself to safety in the tragic event that left three other people wounded before the gunman was killed. While reflecting on the shooting during an October 2019 fundraiser, Donald Trump did what he was does best: Made a weird joke about his marriage.
After quipping that a gunshot wound isn't a great weight-loss plan (The former president was clearly on a roll that night.), Trump recalled speaking to Scalise's wife and how he couldn't believe her reaction. "Cried her eyes out when I met her at the hospital that fateful day," Trump said via Politico. "I mean not many wives would react that way to tragedy, I know mine wouldn't." Enjoy the under side of the bus, Melania!
Making two jokes about his wife not caring if he was shot certainly adds some context to Trump's recent remarks to Fox News. While speaking about Melania's reaction to the assassination attempt in Pennsylvania, Trump made a weirdly revealing statement. "She can't really even talk about it, which is okay because that means she likes me ... or she loves me," Trump said. "I mean, let's say she could talk about it freely, that wouldn't be ... I'm not so sure which one is better. But she either likes or loves me, and that's nice." Totally normal to not know if your wife loves you or just kinda likes you. Nothing to see here, folks.