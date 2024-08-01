Trump Seemingly Accepts Melania's Distaste For Him In Bizarre Marriage Joke

Donald Trump seemingly made another joke about what's really going on with his marriage to Melania Trump, and once again, it was sparked by a real-life shooting. To make things even more awkward, the context involved a man's death that occurred just a little over two weeks ago during the Trump rally shooting in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13, 2024.

The glib remark came while Trump was back in the state for another rally on July 31, 2024. The former president was in full Trump mode as he addressed the crowd at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg. Naturally, the subject turned to the assassination attempt that Trump narrowly survived. While the Republican candidate walked away with a minor ear injury, the Associated Press reports that firefighter Corey Comperatore was killed as he shielded his family from the gunman's bullets. It was the ultimate sacrifice, and Trump turned it into a punchline. The moment came after Trump mentioned how he arranged for a generous $1 million donation to be made to Comperatore's widow.

Trump on Corey Comperatore's widow: "Corey's wife said, 'I'd rather have my husband.' Isn't that good? I know a lot of wives that would not say that, I'm sorry." (Crowd laughs) pic.twitter.com/hTA7av6TVT — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 31, 2024

"Corey's wife said, 'I'd rather have my husband.' Isn't that good? I know a lot of wives that would not say that, I'm sorry," Trump quipped to the crowd (via Aaron Rupar). Did he seriously just take a jab at Melania? It sure seems that way, and it wouldn't be the first time that Trump has gone down this exact road.