Prince Harry's Off Behavior With Meghan In New Interview Sours Their Perfect Marriage Image

The following article contains discussion of suicidal thoughts.

Prince Harry didn't seem to be on the ball during a recent joint interview with his wife Meghan Markle. The former royals sat down with CBS Sunday Morning for an episode set to air on August 4, 2024, and a clip teasing the conversation shows Harry with his head in the clouds while Meghan is poised and ready to go. Granted, Meghan has much more experience in front of the camera thanks to her work on "Suits" and acting career on television, Harry's not exactly new to these situations. This isn't his first rodeo.

THIS SUNDAY: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex talk with Jane Pauley this Sunday about a new program supporting parents of children affected by online harm. Jane also interviews parents in the pilot program about its impact on their healing. pic.twitter.com/YNRMA86I65 — CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) August 1, 2024

In the opening moments of the clip, Harry looks checked out as Meghan talks about their children, Archie and Lilibet. The prince is staring off into the distance and doesn't appear to be tuned into the conversation with CBS anchor Jane Pauley. While an aloof Harry is gazing up and down at some random object off-screen, Meghan is delivering engaging remarks about being parents with a smile. In short, she's bringing her A-game while Harry is off in dream land. It's a telling sign that the couple isn't always picture perfect.

However, to his credit, Harry does snap back into the conversation, and he pulled out of his distracted nosedive to deliver somber remarks about online harm.