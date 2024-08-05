What Katie Feeney Looks Like Without Makeup

As a social media star and sports reporter, TikToker Katie Feeney is used to being camera-ready. However, the college student doesn't feel the need to always be dressed up to the nines; she's more than happy to go bare-faced, and her millions of followers are totally here for it.

Unlike many other influencers, Feeney's before-and-after transformation is barely noticeable as she's already known for her minimal makeup and no-fuss hair in everyday life and on the sidelines. Plus, she's blessed with a naturally flawless, glowing complexion and glossy hair. Still, everybody loves to feel a little better — or, in Feeney's case, a little worse — by seeing how different their favorite stars look au natural. She gave her fans just that in June 2024, with a video documenting her get-ready routine. Feeney started with a fresh-out-of-the-shower look, no makeup and wet hair. "How I came in," the caption read. She then applied foundation, blush, eye shadow, liner, and mascara and styled her hair with a flat iron. And, voilà! Ready for her closeup. "How I left," the end caption read.

Feeney's followers shared their thoughts in the post's comments. "Original was better," wrote one. "How do you have time to do all this stuff and make videos," another asked. "First makeup transition that doesn't completely mislead the real look," a third decreed. Meanwhile, people were pretty much unanimous about which of Feeney's looks they preferred.