The Stunning Transformation Of TikToker Katie Feeney

By the time she was a senior in high school, Katie Feeney had already amassed a fortune as a social media star. The Maryland native rose to fame during the coronavirus pandemic, building a career by sharing popular short-form videos. TikTok became one of her biggest platforms, transforming her and many other everyday Gen-Zers into immensely successful content creators. She's since garnered a staggering 7 million followers on TikTok, almost 2 million followers on Instagram and Snapchat combined, and nearly 4 million subscribers on YouTube — all while she's still a college student.

Skyrocketing to social media superstardom at such an early age has been a game-changer for Feeney. Since 2022, she's been hired as a White House social media correspondent and became the first person to ever hold that same position for the NFL. "The presence I built on social media across not just TikTok, but especially YouTube and Instagram, opened up so many doors for me," she told Her Campus. "I've gotten hands-on experience in both the social media world and broadcast journalism."

Feeney was once a teenager who had a knack for putting together lip-syncing videos, not knowing the incredible achievements that were soon to come. With years of professional experience behind her (before she even received her college diploma), there's no telling what the future holds for the sports enthusiast. So how did a girl from Maryland become a millionaire influencer? Here's a look at the stunning transformation of TikToker Katie Feeney.