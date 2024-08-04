JD Vance's Past Comments On Simone Biles Have Come Back To Haunt Him

JD Vance is the gift that keeps on giving to the Democratic party. Donald Trump's controversial VP pick makes the former president look diplomatic — quite the feat! — as controversy after controversy comes back to bite him. The latest is an attack Vance made against Simone Biles following her withdrawal from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

"After further medical evaluation, Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final individual all-around competition at the Tokyo Olympic Games, in order to focus on her mental health," USA Gymnastics announced in a July 2021 statement on X, formerly Twitter. The organization praised Biles for her bravery. "Her courage shows, yet again, why she is a role model to so many," it concluded. Vance begged to differ, however, and thought it was a bit of a cop-out. "I think it reflects pretty poorly on our sort of therapeutic society that we try to praise people not for moments of strength, not for moments of heroism, but for their weakest moments," he told Fox News following the announcement.

Biles is widely considered to be the greatest gymnast of all time. Before even setting foot in Paris for the 2024 games, she already had 30 World Championship and seven Olympic medals to her name. Since then, Biles broke records and made Olympic history by becoming the only U.S. gymnast to win six golds, which she then beat by winning a seventh — and something tells us she's not finished yet. Biles now also holds the record as the most decorated male or female in the sport, with an astounding 40 Olympic and World medal wins. Take that, JD Vance!