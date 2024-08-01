Simone Biles Has Transformed Drastically Since The 2020 Tokyo Olympics

It wasn't an easy decision, but it was the right one. "We have to protect our mind and our body, rather than just go out there and do what the world wants us to do," Simone Biles explained after dropping out of the 2020 Olympics, per ESPN. "I had to do what's right for me and not jeopardize my health and well-being." And yet, many critics didn't see it that way. Soon, social media was inundated with haters trying to bring her down. Indeed, it's something she had anticipated. "As soon as I landed [off the vault], I was like, 'America hates me, the world is going to hate me," she told the "Call Her Daddy" podcast. "I thought I was going to be banned from America." Sure enough, the trolls came out in full force and got into her head. "Everywhere I went I felt like they could see 'loser' or 'quitter' across my head," she said in her Netflix docuseries, "Simone Biles Rising" (via USA Today). Luckily, it didn't last. A month after the Games, she took to Instagram to offer a cheeky response to her critics, writing, "Keep talking because I can't hear you over my 7 olympic medals."

A two-year hiatus from competition followed, but as she told the 2022 Simmons Leadership Conference (via People), she was sure she made the right call. "I had to put myself into consideration for one of the first times throughout my career," she mused.