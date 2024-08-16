Amber Rose And Wiz Khalifa's Son Sebastian Is Growing Up Fast
Amber Rose and Wiz Khalifa had one child together before moving on from each other, and he's growing up very fast! Rose famously revealed that she and the rapper were expecting a little blessing on the day of the 2012 VMAs. The big event took place in September of that year, and by February 2013, Rose gave birth. "Happy Birthday Sebastian 'The Bash' Taylor Thomaz!" tweeted Khalifa on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Everyone welcome this perfect young man into the world." The parents, who said "I do" months after Sebastian's birth, enjoyed only a short time together before shocking the world with their surprise divorce in September 2014. However, they eventually found their way back to friendship.
In November 2017, Rose spoke with Us Weekly and explained how she'd successfully worked with her ex to raise their son. "We both love our son, so it just comes easy," she said. "We don't live that far away from each other, so anytime Sebastian wants to come back here or go with his dad [he can]." Rose also revealed that she and Khalifa FaceTimed each other often, which allowed them to talk to Sebastian regardless of who had him at the time. "It's just easy. It makes it really easy." However, getting along with each other was also mutually beneficial. "It gives us time to also work," she continued. "When he's with me, his dad gets to work on a lot of stuff and vice versa."
That said, Sebastian is growing up a lot faster than you may have realized.
Amber and Wiz's son was a big baby
In July 2013, new parents Amber Rose and Wiz Khalifa spoke with Global Grind TV and shared a bit about their first few months as parents. Alongside other adorable tidbits they shared, such as the fact that seeing Sebastian Taylor Thomaz smile had been a highlight of their new journey thus far and that they often worked hard to make him laugh, Rose also revealed that he was a little larger than the average baby. "He's getting big," said Rose. "He's only 4 months old, but he's as big as a 6-month-old. The doctor said he's way above average." The model added, "He's like a football player."
While Rose's football prediction for their son has yet to come true, he's already dabbled in sports. In 2019, Khalifa appeared on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" and revealed the important role he played in his son's baseball journey. "I do coach his baseball team," said Khalifa, who explained that one of the other coaches didn't know about his rap career. "It's crazy because one of the other coaches actually came up to me ... and he was like, 'I was watching TV, and I seen an interview with you on there, and I was like, well, what the heck is the Dodgers' coach doing on TV?'" But he took it as proof of a job well done.
Amber Rose wants Sebastian to be a feminist
Amber Rose has long touted her feminist values, and Sebastian Thomaz will probably take after her in that regard. "I'm raising him to be a feminist," Rose said during a previous interview with People before touching on sexual assault among women. "Women are getting sexually assaulted. I've been sexually assaulted hundreds of times, just walking through the club," she added. In his own life, Rose hopes her son will be the kind of guy his female peers can rely on. "When my son goes to school and his friend calls a girl a h**, I want him to be the first person to say, 'Man, that's not cool. You don't talk to women like that,'" she continued, adding that the outcome "is very important to me."
Rose shared similar feelings during an interview with ET. She started the conversation by speaking about retaining her sense of identity and refusing to allow the public's opinion to influence her wardrobe choices post-motherhood. "As society teaches you, you have to be a certain way. You're a mother — you can't do this. You're a mother — you can't be sexy anymore," she said of the opinions she'd encountered. Then, she shared her hopes for Thomaz. "I want my son to see me still do amazing things and grow up and be like, 'Man, my mom was having a good time. She took care of me. She got up for school.'" Rose buttoned up the conversation by revealing that she believes mothers can do all things.
Sebastian got to meet Taylor Swift
Sebastian Taylor Thomaz may be young, but he's already developed excellent taste in idols, which, of course, means he's a major Swiftie! In 2018, he even met Taylor Swift during one of her concerts. In a video posted by a fan account, the "Fortnight" singer took a little time out of her busy schedule to embrace one of her youngest fans. But Sebastian didn't show up empty-handed; he gifted the singer a bouquet of flowers. "Taylor Swift, I like it when you're a cool rockstar," he said during their adorable exchange. "Thank you so much. I'll try to be that more," she replied. "I'll try to do that a few times on stage."
📹 | Taylor talking to Wiz and Amber's son Sebastian – "Umm, Taylor Swift... I like when you're a cool rockstar!" (via missalimarie87 on IG) #repTourPasadena pic.twitter.com/UQsq2QupaW
— Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) May 20, 2018
Of course, this isn't the first time that Thomaz has enjoyed a concert experience. During a December 2022 interview with Jazzys World TV, Wiz Khalifa talked about taking his son, who eventually joined him for the sit-down, on tour. After the father-son pair treated the viewers to their super cool (and complicated) handshake, Thomaz said: "It's been really fun. I got to spend time with my family, my cousins, my friends. And it's been really enjoyable." Khalifa agreed. "It's been really fun. Um, just spending time with my boy and seeing him grow and mature and hold it down like a solid young man."
Sebastian is headed to Middle School
Sebastian Taylor Thomaz actually has a few years before he'll be ready to pursue higher education (if he doesn't decide to follow in the footsteps of his parents and join the entertainment industry). While it seems like just yesterday that Amber Rose was posting throwbacks of Thomaz as a toddler on her Facebook page, he's certainly come a long way. In fact, he has already reached a very special educational milestone: graduating from elementary school. In June 2024, Rose took to Instagram to mark the momentous occasion. "My baby graduated elementary school today," Rose captioned an Instagram Story of Thomaz on his special day (via People).
Even as he edges into his middle and high school years, rest assured, he's had one of the best childhoods you could imagine. Over the years, his parents have happily flaunted some of the super cool things he's done throughout his life. For example, Rose took Thomaz and his little brother, Slash Electric (you wish you had a name that iconic), to visit St. Nicholas. "Happy Holidays!" Rose captioned the Instagram photos of the brothers sitting on Santa's lap in December 2022. However, Thomaz got to experience another important childhood idol the next summer when his father took him to the premiere of "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse." Check out those father-son poses!
Sebastian is regularly featured on his mother's YouTube
Amber Rose has been producing YouTube content since 2023. And although she posts about a variety of topics, her son, Sebastian Taylor Thomaz, is often featured in videos with her and his little brother. In December 2023, Rose posted a hilarious cooking tutorial featuring Thomaz and his best friend. The mother-and-son team made a one-pot chicken pasta dish that Rose regularly made for the kids in her life. Rose also instilled some food safety lessons in Thomaz and his pal, as they gained a little cooking experience. "You have to be careful, so that's why we're wearing gloves, and you know, don't touch your face or your mouth," warned Rose. "You can get salmonella, exactly."
Thomaz made another appearance in Rose's February 2024 vlog when their family tasted items from In-N-Out's secret menu. And while Thomaz and his brother seemed to enjoy most of the "not-that-secret" options (as Rose phrased it in her video summary), including an onion-wrapped burger and animal-style fries topped with banana peppers, he wasn't on board with talking about his social life on camera. After he politely told one of his friends that he'd call them back during the video, Rose swiftly inquired about their identity. "Is that your girlfriend?" Rose asked before being politely shut down by Thomaz. "Stop, mama," he said. By the way, the mystery caller was his friend Vinnie.