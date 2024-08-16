Amber Rose And Wiz Khalifa's Son Sebastian Is Growing Up Fast

Amber Rose and Wiz Khalifa had one child together before moving on from each other, and he's growing up very fast! Rose famously revealed that she and the rapper were expecting a little blessing on the day of the 2012 VMAs. The big event took place in September of that year, and by February 2013, Rose gave birth. "Happy Birthday Sebastian 'The Bash' Taylor Thomaz!" tweeted Khalifa on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Everyone welcome this perfect young man into the world." The parents, who said "I do" months after Sebastian's birth, enjoyed only a short time together before shocking the world with their surprise divorce in September 2014. However, they eventually found their way back to friendship.

In November 2017, Rose spoke with Us Weekly and explained how she'd successfully worked with her ex to raise their son. "We both love our son, so it just comes easy," she said. "We don't live that far away from each other, so anytime Sebastian wants to come back here or go with his dad [he can]." Rose also revealed that she and Khalifa FaceTimed each other often, which allowed them to talk to Sebastian regardless of who had him at the time. "It's just easy. It makes it really easy." However, getting along with each other was also mutually beneficial. "It gives us time to also work," she continued. "When he's with me, his dad gets to work on a lot of stuff and vice versa."

That said, Sebastian is growing up a lot faster than you may have realized.