Signs Donald Trump's Youngest Son Barron Is A Total Gamer

Donald Trump's supporters are hoping that his youngest son will follow in his footsteps and help spread his right-leaning political rhetoric for at least one more generation. That said, the extent of Barron Trump's participation has been minimal thus far. Plus, it totally seems that Barron, who celebrated his 18th birthday in March 2024, is still interested in a pretty normal teenage hobby, which would theoretically leave little time for his political ambitions, assuming he has any at this age. What would that be? Video games, of course. Over the years, there have been rumblings about how Barron spends his leisurely time, and his father has even confirmed that he's devoted some of his own time to exploring the video game world.
In 2018, the former president discussed Barron's video gaming habits when connecting the content in violent video games to an unfortunate string of school shootings. "The video games, movies, the internet stuff is so violent," Trump said at the time (via Ars Technica). "It's so incredible. I get to see things that you wouldn't be — you would be amazed at. I have a very young son who I look at some of the things he's watching and I say, 'How is that possible?'" And while Donald didn't name the specific games that Barron had consumed over the years, he did reveal that he "uses laptops to have little war games" during a rally (via IV Times). However, Barron may have increased his usage since then.
Barron Trump watches Adin Ross
Donald Trump has been using the last quarter of his 2024 presidential campaign to bounce around from platform to platform in an effort to score votes away from Democratic nominee, Kamala Harris. Days after Trump's highly-panned appearance at the National Association of Black Journalists Convention, the one-term president switched gears and appeared on Adin Ross's YouTube channel. Although very popular and successful, Ross is a divisive video game streamer with millions of followers across his platforms (well, except for Twitch, which banned Ross' once-thriving account), whom Donald's son, Barron Trump, loves.
🇺🇸 "My son Barron says hello. He's a great young guy but he's a big fan of yours."
Donald gushed to Ross about Barron's admiration for him. "My son Barron says 'hello,'" said Donald. "He's a great young guy, but he's a big fan of yours." Ross also addressed Barron in the interview. "What's up, Barron? Yeah, Barron's awesome. He's a good kid. Very tall. Amazing." Trump replied, "He's tall. A good student," prompting a follow-up from Ross: "Yeah, he's very smart. I'll tell you that." Elsewhere, the Republican nominee credited Barron's appreciation with his decision to appear on Ross's show. "My sons told me about you," Trump revealed (via Business Insider). "Dad, he's really big."
Barron Trump reportedly plays Clash of Clans
A Daily Mail article from July gave readers insight into Barron Trump's high school experience at Oxbridge Academy. Among the endless tidbits about his academic life, one source revealed one of the video games that Barron, who reportedly has a snarky sense of humor, used to pass time while in school: Clash of Clans. The details of Barron's video game usage amounted to one paltry sentence, so there's no way to really know if that was his favorite game, whether he liked to play with friends, or if he was even particularly good at it. However, there was plenty of information about his peculiar habit of regularly visiting, but not eating, in his school's cafeteria. Go figure.
Anyway, back to Clash of Clans, which allows users to construct and lead their own clans and participate in war. Well, some users are convinced that this is the game that Donald Trump likened to "little war games" when discussing Barron in years past. "That feeling when you realize Trump saying 'Barron loves the war games on his computer,' was probably just Barron playing Clash of Clans on his phone," tweeted one user on X, formerly known as Twitter. However, another user responded with another reasonable theory. "No he probably just plays clash of clans on his phone when he doesn't have access to his computer. Such as when he's at school," they wrote.