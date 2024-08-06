Signs Donald Trump's Youngest Son Barron Is A Total Gamer

Donald Trump's supporters are hoping that his youngest son will follow in his footsteps and help spread his right-leaning political rhetoric for at least one more generation. That said, the extent of Barron Trump's participation has been minimal thus far. Plus, it totally seems that Barron, who celebrated his 18th birthday in March 2024, is still interested in a pretty normal teenage hobby, which would theoretically leave little time for his political ambitions, assuming he has any at this age. What would that be? Video games, of course. Over the years, there have been rumblings about how Barron spends his leisurely time, and his father has even confirmed that he's devoted some of his own time to exploring the video game world.

In 2018, the former president discussed Barron's video gaming habits when connecting the content in violent video games to an unfortunate string of school shootings. "The video games, movies, the internet stuff is so violent," Trump said at the time (via Ars Technica). "It's so incredible. I get to see things that you wouldn't be — you would be amazed at. I have a very young son who I look at some of the things he's watching and I say, 'How is that possible?'" And while Donald didn't name the specific games that Barron had consumed over the years, he did reveal that he "uses laptops to have little war games" during a rally (via IV Times). However, Barron may have increased his usage since then.