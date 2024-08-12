Is The Property Brothers' Older Brother J.D. Scott Married?

The "Property Brothers" star J.D. Scott may be two years older than Jonathan and Drew Scott, but he was the last to settle down. J.D. took his relationship with Annalee Belle Dunn to the next level on Halloween 2019, several years after Jonathan exchanged vows with Kelsy Ully in 2007, when he was 29. But Jonathan's first marriage was short-lived. Two years after the wedding, Jonathan and the airline crew scheduler called it quits.

The middle Scott brother (by a full four minutes) hasn't walked down the aisle again, but he intends to. In August 2023, four years into Jonathan's relationship with Zooey Deschanel, he finally popped the question. They have yet to share a wedding date. The youngest Scott brother was the second to tie the knot. In May 2018, Drew married Linda Phan in a lavish Italian wedding. He was also the first to add to the Scott family, welcoming a son in May 2022 and a daughter June 2024.

Drew's marriage served as an inspiration for J.D. "Drew and Linda have been the perfect couple when it comes to synergizing work life and personal life," he told Us Weekly ahead of his own wedding. He hoped to strike the same balance in his relationship with Dunn. "I love the idea of having a partner that I can not only spend my free time with, but I can also dive into work with," he added. It seems to be working, as J.D. and Dunn have been going strong.