Is The Property Brothers' Older Brother J.D. Scott Married?
The "Property Brothers" star J.D. Scott may be two years older than Jonathan and Drew Scott, but he was the last to settle down. J.D. took his relationship with Annalee Belle Dunn to the next level on Halloween 2019, several years after Jonathan exchanged vows with Kelsy Ully in 2007, when he was 29. But Jonathan's first marriage was short-lived. Two years after the wedding, Jonathan and the airline crew scheduler called it quits.
The middle Scott brother (by a full four minutes) hasn't walked down the aisle again, but he intends to. In August 2023, four years into Jonathan's relationship with Zooey Deschanel, he finally popped the question. They have yet to share a wedding date. The youngest Scott brother was the second to tie the knot. In May 2018, Drew married Linda Phan in a lavish Italian wedding. He was also the first to add to the Scott family, welcoming a son in May 2022 and a daughter June 2024.
Drew's marriage served as an inspiration for J.D. "Drew and Linda have been the perfect couple when it comes to synergizing work life and personal life," he told Us Weekly ahead of his own wedding. He hoped to strike the same balance in his relationship with Dunn. "I love the idea of having a partner that I can not only spend my free time with, but I can also dive into work with," he added. It seems to be working, as J.D. and Dunn have been going strong.
J.D. Scott and Annalee Belle Dunn have a quirky relationship
J.D. Scott and Annalee Belle Dunn aren't your regular couple. A quick peek at their social media shows they like to dress up and play with makeup together. All of that translated into their big day. After getting engaged on October 31, 2018, Dunn gave an indication of the type of marriage they wanted to have. "Here we come, rest of our lives! Expect tons of adventure and lots more weirdness!" she captioned the Instagram post. They wed exactly a year later on their favorite holiday.
True to their quirkiness, Scott and Dunn celebrated their union with a costume party. They wanted to see no traditional suits and ties or gowns anywhere. Instead, they expected guests to show up in outfits inspired by vintage movies. Dunn, a celebrity makeup artist and hairstylist, made her grand entrance on a black horse. "I just see J.D. shining like a disco ball, and then all these amazing costumes," she told People, referring to the groom's sequined suit.
Scott and Dunn continued to embrace their unique side after becoming a married couple. Turning potatoes into extraterrestrial creatures for dinner? Why not? "The brilliance I am blessed to live with," Dunn commented on Scott's December 2023 Instagram video showcasing his cooking-slash-crafting skills. Their special marriage has drawn praise from followers. "JD, I love the way that you and Annalee are always having fun! This video is hilarious!" one user commented on the post.
J.D. Scott took Annalee Belle Dunn's last name
J.D. Scott's unusual wedding to Annalee Belle Dunn wasn't the only way he showed how little he cared about the traditional way of doing things. After the wedding, he told his bride he intended to take her name since she was taking his. That way, they both became Dunn Scott. His decision took Dunn by surprise, but she couldn't have been happier. "I had no idea he could blow me away even more than he already has, but he did. When he told me he was going to add Dunn, I couldn't hold back tears," she wrote on Instagram.
Scott's idea to add Dunn's name before his own was his way of ensuring his wife didn't have to give up a part of herself when he didn't have to. "So few men would do something so untraditional, but JD knows how important my family is to me as well as not giving up my identity," she added. Even though she doesn't often post about her husband on Instagram, which she uses mostly to showcase her public persona, she goes all out when she does.
In July 2022, Dunn returned to social media after a six-month hiatus with an update on her life that included an homage to Scott. "My marriage is thriving, and I feel like every couple months I think to myself, 'It's better than ever,'" she captioned an Instagram video featuring highlights of the previous six months.