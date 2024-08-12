The Clear Sign Kimberly Guilfoyle's Relationship With Fox News Is Still Soured

Fox News has left nobody in doubt regarding its true feelings toward Kimberly Guilfoyle. The network shaded its former employee in epic style during its coverage of the Republican National Convention in July 2024, cutting away from the stage as she took the microphone and airing an interview with a dog instead.

"Ladies and gentlemen, please welcome Kimberly Guilfoyle," the tannoy announced as she strode to the podium. "We have Johnny now on the floor talking to some delegates; let's listen," Jesse Watters interjected. The camera switched to Johnny Belisario, clad in a crazy orange wig and red Trump visor. He joked around with some attendees before getting down to the important business at hand. "And we have a dog over here. First dog delegate. How are you feeling?" Belisario asked the hound, thrusting a microphone to its snout as Guilfoyle railed in the background. "Kristi Noem was the other night, so I think you should be good," Belisario quipped.

Initially, the real reason Guilfoyle was forced out of Fox News in July 2018 was cloaked in mystery. However, in October 2018, The New Yorker posted a bombshell report detailing allegations of sexual harassment a female employee lodged against Guilfoyle. Sources claimed Fox paid the assistant more than four million dollars in a confidential settlement.