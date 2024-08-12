The Clear Sign Kimberly Guilfoyle's Relationship With Fox News Is Still Soured
Fox News has left nobody in doubt regarding its true feelings toward Kimberly Guilfoyle. The network shaded its former employee in epic style during its coverage of the Republican National Convention in July 2024, cutting away from the stage as she took the microphone and airing an interview with a dog instead.
"Ladies and gentlemen, please welcome Kimberly Guilfoyle," the tannoy announced as she strode to the podium. "We have Johnny now on the floor talking to some delegates; let's listen," Jesse Watters interjected. The camera switched to Johnny Belisario, clad in a crazy orange wig and red Trump visor. He joked around with some attendees before getting down to the important business at hand. "And we have a dog over here. First dog delegate. How are you feeling?" Belisario asked the hound, thrusting a microphone to its snout as Guilfoyle railed in the background. "Kristi Noem was the other night, so I think you should be good," Belisario quipped.
Initially, the real reason Guilfoyle was forced out of Fox News in July 2018 was cloaked in mystery. However, in October 2018, The New Yorker posted a bombshell report detailing allegations of sexual harassment a female employee lodged against Guilfoyle. Sources claimed Fox paid the assistant more than four million dollars in a confidential settlement.
Fox News' snub was social media's win
Fox News may have been uninterested in Kimberly Guilfoyle's appearance, but social media was totally here for it. Especially the moment when she was caught on camera hiking up the hem of her short dress, resulting in what looked like a bizarre crotch grab as Donald Trump spoke in front of her. Guilfoyle's embarrassing move was brutally called out in scathing comments on X, formerly known as Twitter.
"The meme of Kimberly Guilfoyle adjusting her crotch during Trump's speech is easily explained. She was: -Trying to think – Locating her car keys, reading glasses and Advil – Feeding lettuce to the family of squirrels – Responding to Trump's, 'Simon says touch your v***ina,'" one read.
Then, there were the most talked-about moments of Guilfoyle's dark, high-decibel RNC speech. They included her near-apocalyptic claims that the Democrats are determined to tear down everything U.S. citizens hold near and dear and accusing President Joe Biden of turning against the USA. "The best is yet to come!" she screamed at the end. "Clearly she doesn't understand the purpose of the microphone. Sadly, the sound people didn't ride the slider down," an X critic wrote. "She is a Trump cartoon character posing as someone who matters and needs to yell to feel significant," another opined. "I have a theory that Kimberly Guilfoyle placed a hex or spell on the entirety of the country and simply distracted us with her incredibly loud voice projection," a third chimed in.
Princess Kimberly of Don-land
Kimberly Guilfoyle has taken a prominent — and very vocal — role in the Republican Party since dating Donald Trump Jr. He had recently split from his first wife, Vanessa Trump, when news broke that they were seeing each other in May 2018. "Don Jr. and Kimberly are seeing each other, and are having a great time. While he wants to respect the privacy of his family, he is getting divorced, and he enjoys Kimberly's company," a source told Page Six.
A month later, they went Insta official, posing for a photo with Poison frontman Bret Michaels. Things progressed quickly and kind of sickeningly. Page Six reported in August 2018 that they had nicknamed each other "Pooh Bear" and "Junior Mint." A source said Guilfoyle first shared Don Jr.'s moniker during a group text: "She said something like, 'Don, you're so sweet,' and then sent a picture of Junior Mints." No word on how hers was derived. By April 2019, Guilfoyle had joined the family firm, becoming a senior adviser for the ill-fated Trump 2020 presidential campaign. From then on, she became a fixture at rallies. She began giving fire-and-brimstone sermons to adoring crowds and performing a double act with Don Jr. The two were dubbed "the prom king and queen of MAGA land."
Meanwhile, Don Jr. coined another nickname for Guilfoyle. "Happy B-Day to everyone's favorite MAGA Princess... well at least mine," he wrote in a March 2021 Instagram post.